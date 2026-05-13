With the NHL and NBA Playoffs ongoing and the PGA Championship a day away, fans can jump on the latest FanDuel promo code and get $150 in bonus bets as a new user if their first bet of $5 or more wins. There is one game in the NBA Playoffs -- Cavaliers vs. Pistons in Detroit -- and the Avalanche aim to finish off the Wild in Game 5 of their NHL Playoffs series. With a full 15-game MLB slate and the PGA Championship starting Thursday near Philadelphia, there are plenty of sports betting options to maximize your wagering experience with the FanDuel promo code. Click here to sign up now at FanDuel and get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins:

For terms and conditions of this offer and more information, go to our FanDuel promo code review page.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

There's no code required to claim this offer from FanDuel Sportsbook – bettors can click "Claim Bonus" on this page to get started with signing up. This offer is only available to brand-new FanDuel users who are of legal betting age in a state where FanDuel operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or just click here. Register your account and provide the requisite personal information, including your name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 into your account and place a bet of at least $5. There is no minimum odds requirement.

If your first bet of at least $5 wins, you will get $150 in FanDuel bonus bets credited to your account within 72 hours of that wager settling. Bonus bets hold no cash value and can't be withdrawn as cash. Bonus bets expire after 72 hours. Bets won using bonus bets award the winnings but do not return the stake. Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Wednesday betting preview

The top-seeded Detroit Pistons need to bounce back quickly after the Cleveland Cavaliers tied their Eastern Conference semifinals series with a 112-103 victory on Monday. Donovan Mitchell scored 43 points, including a playoff record-tying 39 in the second half that included a 24-0 run for the Cavaliers. The Pistons had 20 turnovers, including five in that fateful second half, and were called for 27 fouls to 15 for Cleveland. Detroit went down 3-1 to the Magic before winning that series in seven games, but the Pistons don't want to repeat that challenge, so they need this victory at home. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, doesn't think that will be a problem, as it has a strong 'A' grade on Pistons money line. Detroit wins in a whopping 72% of its simulations and covers a 4.5-point spread as the favorite 68% of the time. Sign up here to wager on the NBA Playoffs and earn $150 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager at FanDuel:

In the NHL Playoffs, the Colorado Avalanche came back after a lopsided loss in Game 3 with a lopsided victory Saturday and can close out their Western Conference semifinals series against the Wild in Game 5 on Wednesday night. Mackenzie Blackwood replaced Scott Wedgewood in net for Colorado, the Presidents' Trophy winner and top seed, and he stopped 19 of 21 shots in the 5-2 victory in Game 4. Nathan MacKinnon had an empty-net goal to give him six goals and five assists on a five-game points streak. The SportsLine model sees a lot of value on the Wild to stay alive, giving a 'B' grade to Minnesota on the money line as it is winning in 46% of simulations as a plus-money road underdog.

The Atlanta Braves host the Chicago Cubs again on Wednesday, and the Tampa Bay Rays seek a 16th victory in their past 18 games when they visit the Toronto Blue Jays. The Braves won the opener of the three-game set with Chicago on Tuesday, and Shota Imanaga (4-2, 2.28 ERA) is set to start for the Cubs against Atlanta's JR Ritchie (1-0, 3.63). The model has the Braves winning 47% of the time, providing value as plus-money underdogs. The model also has a 'B' grade on Rays money line as they win 47% of the time as road underdogs with a plus-money payout. Sign up now at FanDuel to bet on the NHL Playoffs and MLB and earn $150 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

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