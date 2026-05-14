Fans who want to wager on Thursday's top games can take advantage of the latest FanDuel promo code and sign up as a new user to get $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins. There are no NBA Playoffs games Thursday, but the NHL Playoffs boast Canadiens vs. Sabres and a potential Golden Knights vs. Ducks clincher. With 11 games on the Thursday MLB schedule, plus the PGA Championship first round and a busy weekend coming up, there are sports betting options aplenty. Click here and sign up at FanDuel to get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins:

For terms and conditions of this offer and more information, go to our FanDuel promo code review page.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

There's no code required to claim this offer from FanDuel Sportsbook – bettors can click "Claim Bonus" on this page to get started with signing up. This offer is only available to brand-new FanDuel users who are of legal betting age in a state where FanDuel operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or just click here. Register your account and provide the requisite personal information, including your name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 into your account and place a bet of at least $5. There is no minimum odds requirement.

If your first bet of at least $5 wins, you will get $150 in FanDuel bonus bets credited to your account within 72 hours of that wager settling. Bonus bets hold no cash value and can't be withdrawn as cash. Bonus bets expire after 72 hours. Bets won using bonus bets award the winnings but do not return the stake. Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Thursday betting preview

The Vegas Golden Knights are on the verge of the Western Conference Final, where the Colorado Avalanche await, but the Anaheim Ducks won't go quietly. The Ducks fought to a gritty 4-3 victory Sunday, but Vegas battled to a 3-2 overtime victory in Game 5 on Tuesday. Pavel Dorofeyev had the Knights' first goal of the game, then scored the winner in OT, and has a team-high seven goals. Jack Eichel had two assists and has a playoff-high 14, with six coming on tying goals. Ducks rookie Beckett Sennecke has goals in four straight games. The game is essentially a pick'em, with Vegas at -110 on the money line and Anaheim at -109. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Ducks winning in 54% of its simulations. Sign up to wager on the NHL Playoffs and earn $150 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager at FanDuel:

The NL East-leading Atlanta Braves are going for the three-game sweep of the NL Central-leading Chicago Cubs on Thursday. Chicago now has lost four in a row, while Atlanta is on a four-game win streak. Mike Yastrzemski had a tie-breaking double in the eighth, and Mauricio Dubon hit a two-run homer to seal a 4-1 victory Wednesday night for the Braves, who have the best record in MLB at 30-13 and r14-6 at home. Left-hander Chris Sale (6-2, 2.20 ERA) gets the call for Atlanta, while converted reliever Ben Brown (1-1, 1.82) is set to start for Chicago. The SportsLine model has the Braves winning in 62% of its simulations to finish off the sweep. Sign up now at FanDuel to bet on MLB and more to earn $150 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

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