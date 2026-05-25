FanDuel promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Knicks-Cavaliers, Hurricanes-Canadiens, MLB on Monday

With a heavy holiday baseball slate and critical playoff games on tap, Monday is a great day to claim the latest FanDuel promo code, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins. The Knicks can finish off the Cavaliers in Eastern Conference Finals Game 4 in the NBA Playoffs, and the Canadiens host the Hurricanes with their East NHL Playoffs series tied 1-1. There are 13 MLB games and other sports betting options, and bonus bets are there for the taking for those interested in placing wagers. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins:

Check out our FanDuel promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

You don't need a code to claim this latest FanDuel offer. Bettors can click "Claim Bonus" on this page to get started. This offer is only available to brand-new FanDuel users who are of legal betting age in a state where FanDuel operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or just click here. Register your account and provide the requisite personal information, including your name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 into your account and place a bet of at least $5. There is no minimum odds requirement.

If your first bet of at least $5 wins, you will get $150 in FanDuel bonus bets credited to your account within 72 hours of that wager settling. Bonus bets hold no cash value and can't be withdrawn as cash. Bonus bets expire after 72 hours. Bets won using bonus bets award the winnings but do not return the stake. Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Monday betting preview

The New York Knicks haven't made the NBA Finals since 1999, when they lost to the San Antonio Spurs in five games. Now they have up to four chances to seal their spot against the Spurs or Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA championship series. The Knicks needed six games to get past the Atlanta Hawks in the first round but have won seven straight, by an average of more than 18 points. Jalen Brunson is averaging just shy of 28 points per game in the playoffs for New York and scored 30 in a 121-108 victory in Game 3 on Saturday. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, has the Knicks winning in 59% of simulations, but its top play is on the total. Over 217.5 is hitting almost 60% of the time, earning the pick a 'B' grade. Bet on the NBA Playoffs at FanDuel and earn $150 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

The Montreal Canadiens are back home after splitting the first two games in Raleigh, but the Hurricanes have been a solid road team in this postseason. Montreal hasn't been as good at home but keeps grinding out victories. The Canadiens pulled off a huge 6-2 road win in Game 1, but the Hurricanes bounced back with a 3-2 overtime victory. The Hurricanes are 4-0 on the road in the playoffs, while the Canadiens are 2-4 at home. There is concern bubbling up about Carolina goaltender Frederik Andersen, who allowed the two goals on 10 shots in Game 2, but the Canes have outshot Montreal 54-34 in the two games. The SportsLine model is backing the Canadiens as home underdogs, giving a 'B' grade to Montreal on the money line, as it wins 50% of the time at plus-money. Sign up now at FanDuel and earn $150 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

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