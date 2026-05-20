New users can use the latest FanDuel promo code to get $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins, and the NBA and NHL Playoffs are getting intense. The Spurs and Thunder run it back in the NBA Playoffs on Wednesday, while the Avalanche host the Golden Knights in Game 1 of their NHL Playoffs series. According to the latest NBA odds at FanDuel, the Thunder are favored by 6.5 points at home. There is also a 15-game MLB slate and numerous other sports betting options, so you can take full advantage of this offer. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins:

For the terms and conditions of this offer, head over to our FanDuel promo code review page.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

You don't need a code to claim this latest FanDuel offer. Bettors can click "Claim Bonus" on this page to get started. This offer is only available to brand-new FanDuel users who are of legal betting age in a state where FanDuel operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or just click here. Register your account and provide the requisite personal information, including your name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 into your account and place a bet of at least $5. There is no minimum odds requirement.

If your first bet of at least $5 wins, you will get $150 in FanDuel bonus bets credited to your account within 72 hours of that wager settling. Bonus bets hold no cash value and can't be withdrawn as cash. Bonus bets expire after 72 hours. Bets won using bonus bets award the winnings but do not return the stake. Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Wednesday betting preview

The anticipated Western Conference Finals matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder lived up to its billing in Game 1 on Monday. The Spurs won 122-115 in double overtime as Victor Wembanyama dropped 41 points, grabbed 24 rebounds, and blocked three shots. Alex Caruso hit eight of 14 3-point tries for a team-high 31 points off the bench for OKC as league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was "held" to 24 but had 12 assists. Jalen Williams scored 26 in his return from injury for the Thunder. OKC is a 6.5-point home favorite in the Spurs vs. Thunder odds, and the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, likes the Over in this one. Over 216.5 is hitting in almost 62% of simulations. Sign up now to bet on the NBA Playoffs at FanDuel and earn $150 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

The Colorado Avalanche won the Presidents' Trophy with the most points in the NHL, and now they face the Pacific Division champion Vegas Golden Knights. Colorado has lost once in the playoffs, needing five games to get past Minnesota in the previous round, while both Golden Knights series have gone six games. Vegas beat Anaheim in the conference semifinals, and Mitchell Marner has an NHL-high 18 points and seven goals in the postseason. Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon has scored in six consecutive games. The Avalanche are -189 home favorites on the money line, but the SportsLine model sees value on Vegas. The Golden Knights cover the +1.5 puck line in 66% of simulations and win 37% of the time as plus-money underdogs. Sign up to wager on the NHL Playoffs and more at FanDuel and get $150 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

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