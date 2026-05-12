The NHL and NBA Playoffs are humming along, and fans who want to take advantage of Tuesday's sports betting options can grab the latest FanDuel promo code, which offers new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins. Timberwolves vs. Spurs, a series that's tied 2-2, is the only NBA Playoffs matchup. According to the latest NBA odds, the Spurs are favored by 10.5 points at home, while the over/under is 218.5. In the NHL, Canadiens vs. Sabres has Montreal up 2-1 and Ducks vs. Golden Knights is also even at two games apiece. Another full MLB slate features Yankees vs. Orioles and Rays vs. Blue Jays. Click here to sign up and get started at FanDuel and get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins:

Check out our FanDuel promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer and more information.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

There's no code required to claim this offer from FanDuel Sportsbook – bettors can click "Claim Bonus" on this page to get started with signing up. This offer is only available to brand-new FanDuel users who are of legal betting age in a state where FanDuel operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or just click here. Register your account and provide the requisite personal information, including your name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 into your account and place a bet of at least $5. There is no minimum odds requirement.

If your first bet of at least $5 wins, you will get $150 in FanDuel bonus bets credited to your account within 72 hours of that wager settling. Bonus bets hold no cash value and can't be withdrawn as cash. Bonus bets expire after 72 hours. Bets won using bonus bets award the winnings but do not return the stake. Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Tuesday betting preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves got a break Sunday when San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama was ejected for an elbow to an opponent. They failed to fully take advantage until late in the game, rallying for a 114-109 victory to tie the series. Anthony Edwards scored 36 points in Game 4 to give him 68 over the past two games. Wembanyama avoided suspension for the elbow to Naz Reid's neck, and the big man is averaging 19.1 points and 10.5 rebounds in the playoffs for the second-seeded Spurs. San Antonio is a 10.5-point road favorite, but the SportsLine Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has Minnesota covering the spread in 56% of simulations and Over 218.5 hitting 55% of the time. Sign up here to wager on the NBA Playoffs and earn $150 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager at FanDuel:

In the NHL Playoffs, the Montreal Canadiens seem to have found their offense, with Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky both breaking out of slumps with goals in Game 3. The Habs won Sunday's game 6-2 to follow up a 5-1 victory in Game 3. The Sabres will try to bounce back after outshooting Montreal 36-28, having the advantage in hits (25-21) and dominating face-offs (38-23) in Game 3. Buffalo has a decision to make in goal after Alex Lyon struggled in the two losses, but coach Lindy Ruff indicated he is hesitant to make the move to Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. In any case, the Habs are -140 favorites at home. The SportsLine model doesn't expect Buffalo to linger on the past two games, as it has a strong 'B' graded play on the Sabres to win. They prevail in 55% of the model simulations as plus-money underdogs.

The Tampa Bay Rays just keep winning, and the Yankees have a fight on their hands in the AL East. Tampa Bay got its 15th victory in its past 17 games on Monday night. Now, they face the Blue Jays in Toronto again on Tuesday. The Rays are -114 favorites on the money line, but the SportsLine model has Toronto winning in 55% of simulations for a 'B' grade. The model also sees value on the Orioles to beat the Yankees, giving a 'B' grade to Baltimore on the money line as +137 underdogs. Sign up now at FanDuel to bet on the NHL Playoffs and MLB and earn $150 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

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