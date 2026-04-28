The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users $250 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins. There are three games in the NBA and NHL on Tuesday. The Celtics and Spurs are both up 3-1 in their NBA series, as are the Sabres and Ducks as they look to finish off their NHL Playoff series. Click here to get started at FanDuel and claim $250 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins:

For terms and conditions and more information on the offer, check out our FanDuel promo code review page .

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

You don't need to enter a code to claim this new-user offer from FanDuel. It's available to anyone of legal age who is in a state where FanDuel legally operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or just click here. Register your account and provide the requisite personal information, including your name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 into your account and place a bet of at least $5. There is no minimum odds requirement.

If your first bet of at least $5 wins, you will get $250 in FanDuel bonus bets credited to your account within 72 hours of that wager settling. Bonus bets hold no cash value and can't be withdrawn as cash. Bonus bets expire after 72 hours. Bets won using bonus bets award the winnings but do not return the stake. Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Tuesday betting preview

The Boston Celtics and San Antonio Spurs are the +450 co-second favorites to win the NBA title at FanDuel, well behind the Oklahoma City Thunder (-110). Both are No. 2 seeds and need one victory to move on to the conference semifinals. The Celtics opened their Eastern Conference series with a 30-point victory and won Game 4 by 32. They are 11.5-point home favorites Tuesday, and the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the 76ers covering the spread in 57% of simulations. It also gives a 'B' grade to Philly +409 on the money line, as it wins 31% of the time. San Antonio is favored by 12.5 points, but Portland is winning 32% of the time for another 'B' grade. They are also covering the spread 59% of the time. Sign up now at FanDuel to earn $250 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

In the NHL, the Ducks won in overtime Sunday to take a 3-1 lead in their Western Conference series and look to end things Tuesday. Edmonton will be looking for something special from Connor McDavid, who won the Art Ross Trophy with 138 points in the regular season. He has one goal and three assists so far. The Oilers are -172 favorites on the money line at home, but the SportsLine model has Anaheim (+142) winning 41% of the time and covering the +1.5 puck line at a 67% clip for a 'B' grade. Buffalo took its 3-1 series lead in the Eastern Conference with an emphatic 6-1 victory in Boston on Sunday and looks to end it at home Tuesday. IThe Oilers are -168 money-line favorites, but the SportsLine model has 'B' grades on Boston on the money line (+140) and against the spread (+1.5). The Bruins win outright in 47% of simulations and cover the 1.5 goals at a 72% rate. Go to FanDuel and sign up to earn $250 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

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