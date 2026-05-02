Between 15 MLB games and a massive Game 7 clash between the 76ers and Celtics in the NBA Playoffs, bettors can use the latest FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins. Philly has rallied from a 3-1 deficit to force a winner-take-all Game 7 in Boston, while the Mets visit the Angels as they desperately hope to turn their season around. Click here to get started at FanDuel and claim $250 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins:

For more information on the offer, including terms and conditions, check out our FanDuel promo code review page .

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

There's no code required to claim the latest FanDuel new-user offer. This promo is available to new FanDuel users who are of legal age and are in a state where FanDuel legally operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or just click here. Register your account and provide the requisite personal information, including your name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 into your account and place a bet of at least $5. There is no minimum odds requirement.

If your first bet of at least $5 wins, you will get $250 in FanDuel bonus bets credited to your account within 72 hours of that wager settling. Bonus bets hold no cash value and can't be withdrawn as cash. Bonus bets expire after 72 hours. Bets won using bonus bets award the winnings but do not return the stake. Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Saturday betting preview

The Celtics entered the postseason as the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference and they were viewed by many as the team to beat in the East. It looked like the Celtics were going to cruise to a first-round series win, but the 76ers had other plans. Boston's 3-1 lead is a thing of the past after the Sixers won Games 5 and 6. The winner of Saturday's matchup gets the Knicks in the second round. Boston is just 1-2 on its home court in this series, and the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the 76ers covering as 7.5-point underdogs in the majority of simulations. Sign up to bet on 76ers vs. Celtics and more NBA at FanDuel and earn $250 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

To say the Mets have been a disappointment to begin 2026 would be quite the understatement. They lost star slugger Pete Alonso in free agency, but New York stayed busy by adding Bo Bichette, Luis Robert Jr., Jorge Polanco and Marcus Semien to a lineup featuring Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor. The lineup has been a disaster, however, as has the bullpen. The Mets are 11-21 after beating the Angels on Friday and can get a series win on Saturday in Game 2 of their series. Standout rookie Nolan McLean (1-2, 2.55 ERA) goes for New York against the Angels' Reid Detmers (1-2, 4.28 ERA). The SportsLine model likes the Angels to cover the spread of +1.5 as they cover in 66% of simulations. Sign up to wager on MLB games and earn $250 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager at FanDuel:

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