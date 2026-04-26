Sunday's sports schedule offers plenty of opportunities to claim the latest FanDuel promo code, which gives new users $250 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins. The Oilers are trying to bounce back and tie their NHL Playoff series with the Ducks, while the four NBA Playoff games include Celtics vs. 76ers and Lakers vs. Rockets. Despite being up 3-0 in the series, the Lakers are 4.5-point underdogs on the road against Houston. Click here to get started at FanDuel and claim $250 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins:

Check out our FanDuel promo code review page for the offer's terms and conditions and more information.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

You don't need to enter a code to claim this new-user offer from FanDuel. It's available to anyone of legal age who is in a state where FanDuel legally operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or just click here. Register your account and provide the requisite personal information, including your name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 into your account and place a bet of at least $5. There is no minimum odds requirement.

If your first bet of at least $5 wins, you will get $250 in FanDuel bonus bets credited to your account within 72 hours of that wager settling. Bonus bets hold no cash value and can't be withdrawn as cash. Bonus bets expire after 72 hours. Bets won using bonus bets award the winnings but do not return the stake. Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Sunday betting preview

The Anaheim Ducks have been firing on all cylinders to take a 2-1 series lead against the Oilers. Edmonton has had trouble stopping the Ducks, who have scored 13 goals over the past two games. The Oilers also are looking for more production from Connor McDavid, who has been held without a point in two of the three games. Edmonton has scored four goals in every game, but the back end will need to play better to reach the Stanley Cup Final for a third straight year. The Oilers are -136 favorites, and the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has an 'A' grade on its money-line pick, with the Ducks winning as plus-money underdogs. It also is leaning towards Under 7.5 goals. Claim the FanDuel promo code to wager on the NBA Playoffs and get $250 in bonus bets:

The Houston Rockets are hoping Kevin Durant can return after missing Friday's game against the Lakers. The Lakers aren't going to have Luka Doncic and could remain without Austin Reaves, but the absences haven't slowed them down. LeBron James scored 29 points and had 13 rebounds, and hit the tying 3-pointer to force overtime in Game 3. L.A. went on to win 112-108. Now, they have the Rockets on the brink of elimination. The Rockets are 4.5-point favorites, and the SportsLine model isn't expecting Houston to be sent home from the postseason just yet. The model gives 'B' grades to the Rockets covering the spread and winning outright. They are covering in 63% of simulations and winning 72% of the time. Sign up for FanDuel now to earn $250 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

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