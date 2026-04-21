The NBA and NHL playoffs continue on Tuesday, and new bettors wanting to wager can claim the latest FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets if your first bet of $5 or more wins. The Lakers will host the Rockets for Game 2 after taking Game 1 at home, while the Lightning will try to even up their series with the Canadiens after dropping the series-opener. There are also 15 MLB games on the schedule for those interested in sports betting. Click here to get started at FanDuel and claim $250 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins:

Check out our FanDuel promo code review page for terms and conditions of the promo.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

The current FanDuel sports betting promo doesn't require a code to activate. You must be of legal betting age in a state where FanDuel is licensed to operate. Follow these steps to sign up for FanDuel, one of the biggest betting sites in the industry:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or just click here. Register your account and provide the requisite personal information, including your name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 into your account and place a bet of at least $5. There is no minimum odds requirement

If your first bet is a winner, FanDuel will provide you with $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the original bet's settlement. The bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and expire within seven days. Wagers placed with the bonus bets award only the odds-determined winnings and not the original stake. Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Tuesday betting preview

No Luka Doncic or Austin Reaves, no problem for the Lakers, who took down the Rockets 107-98 thanks to 27 points from Luke Kennard and 19 from LeBron James. The Rockets were without Kevin Durant, who is considered a game-time decision for Game 2. Los Angeles is now 3-1 against Houston this year. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, is taking the Rockets to rebound in Game 2 as they win in more than 70% of simulations as big favorites on the road. Bet on the NBA Playoffs and claim the FanDuel promo code to get $250 in bonus bets.

There were quite a few upsets in Game 1 matchups across the NHL, with one of the bigger ones being the Canadiens taking Game 1 from the Lightning. Montreal was able to get away with a surprise 4-3 win in overtime with Juraj Slafkovsky recording a hat trick and scoring the overtime winner to lift the Canadiens past the Lightning. Tampa Bay will be looking for revenge in Game 2 before the series shifts north of the border. The SportsLine model thinks the Canadiens can take a 2-0 series lead as they win in 50% of simulations at plus money. Sign up now at FanDuel and earn $250 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

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