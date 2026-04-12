A golf champion will be crowned on Sunday in Augusta, Georgia, and sports bettors looking to get in the action for the final round can take advantage of the newest FanDuel promo code, which provides new users $250 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager. Rory McIlroy and Cameron Young enter the final round tied atop the leaderboard at 11-under par, with Sam Burns (-10), Shane Lowry (-9), Justin Rose (-8) and Scottie Scheffler (-7) still in the mix. Scheffler is a +1000 longshot to finish on top of the leaderboard and claim his third title. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This FanDuel sports betting offer doesn't require a code; however, new users must meet the legal age requirement in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, or simply click here. Create an account and submit the required information, including your name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 and place a bet of $5 or more. There are no minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

When first bet settles as a win, FanDuel will credit your account with $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the original bet settlement. You'll then be able to use your bonus bets in whatever increments you desire, but it's worth noting that bonus bets will expire after seven days. Bonus bets can't be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Sunday golf betting preview

Rory McIlroy and Cameron Young enter the final round tied atop the leaderboard at -11. Sunday's final round is the fist time since 2017 that there is a tie for the 54-hole lead in Augusta. According to the latest online sports betting odds, McIlroy is +150 to win, while Young is +240. Scheffler, the No. 1-ranked player in the world, is a +1000 longshot.

In addition to picking the overall winner, there are an array of golf prop betting options, including finishing position, matchups and final round scores. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here and score $250 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel Sportsbook has several tools for its users to practice responsible gaming, which includes the ability to set deposit limits, set maximum wager size limits, take timeouts and use self-exclusion measures. FanDuel also offers out-of-state and national helpline contact information on its platform, so if you or someone you know needs additional help, call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.