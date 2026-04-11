The third round of golf's first major of the year takes place on Saturday, giving new users an opportunity to claim the latest FanDuel promo code, which provides new users $250 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager. Saturday's sports schedule is also packed with MLB, UFC 327, and a boxing match featuring Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This FanDuel sports betting offer doesn't require a code; however, new users must meet the legal age requirement in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, or simply click here. Start an account and submit the required information, including your name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 and place a bet of $5 or more. There are no minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

When first bet settles as a win, FanDuel will credit your account with $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the original bet settlement. You'll then be able to use your bonus bets in whatever increments you like, but bonus bets expire following seven days. Bonus bets can't be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Saturday MLB betting preview

The St. Louis Cardinals will host the Boston Red Sox at 7:15 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Red Sox are expected to start lefthander Ranger Suarez (0-1, 8.64 ERA), while the Cardinals will counter with Kyle Leahy (1-1, 5.40 ERA). According to the latest MLB betting odds, the Red Sox are -140 money line favorites, while the over/under for total runs scored is 8. Other notable MLB betting lines include Yankees vs. Rays (+165). Guardians vs. Braves (-115) and Astros vs. Mariners (-150). Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here and score $250 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

UFC 327 betting preview

UFC 327 will feature Jiri Prochazka vs. Carlos Ulberg competing for the vacant light heavyweight title in the main event. Ulberg enters tonight's bout having won nine consecutive fights in the UFC, while Prochazka enters with a 32-5-1 overall record, including 6-2 in the UFC.

For UFC betting, Prochazka is the -125 favorite, with Ulberg a -102 underdog in the latest UFC 327 odds. Prochazka is +145 to win by KO/TKO, while Ulberg is +195 to win by KO/TKO for UFC prop betting. Saturday's five-fight main card begins at 9 p.m. ET. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here and score $250 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel Sportsbook has various tools for its users to game responsibly, including the ability to set deposit limits, set maximum wager size limits, take timeouts and use self-exclusion measures. FanDuel also provides out-of-state and national helpline contact information on its platform, so if you or someone you know needs additional help, call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.