Tuesday marks the perfect time to take advantage of the latest FanDuel promo code, which offers new users $250 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager. The NBA slate is packed with 10 games, including Hornets vs. Celtics and Rockets vs. Suns. Tuesday's MLB schedule features 15 matchups, highlighted by Dodgers vs. Blue Jays and Phillies vs. Giants. You can also lock in wagers on this year's first golf major, which tees off on Thursday in Georgia. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code and get up to $3,000 in bonus bets:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This FanDuel sports betting offer doesn't require a code; however, new users must meet the legal age requirement in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, or simply click here. Start an account and submit the required information, including your name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 and place a bet of $5 or more. There are no minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

When first bet settles as a win, FanDuel will credit your account with $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the original bet settlement. You'll then be able to use your bonus bets in whatever increments you like, but bonus bets expire following seven days. Bonus bets can't be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Tuesday NBA betting preview

The Boston Celtics and Charlotte Hornets are set to collide in an Eastern Conference showdown on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET. Boston has dominated this series in recent years, winning eight of the past 10 meetings against Charlotte. The Celtics have won 15 of their previous 17 meetings against the Hornets at home, and Boston is 6-1 against the spread in its past seven games overall. This time around, Boston is favored by 6.5 points at home, according to the latest NBA betting odds at FanDuel. Other notable lines for point spread betting include Heat vs. Raptors (+1.5), Thunder vs. Lakers (+15.5) and Rockets vs. Suns (+1.5). Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here and score $250 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

Tuesday MLB betting preview

The Toronto Blue Jays will look to bounce back after suffering a lopsided 14-2 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday. The Blue Jays will turn to Kevin Gausman (0-0, 0.75 ERA) on Tuesday, while the Dodgers will counter with Yoshinobu Yamamoto (1-1, 3.00 ERA). According to the latest MLB odds at FanDuel, the Dodgers are -157 money line favorites, while the over/under for total runs scored is 7.5. Other MLB betting lines include Brewers vs. Red Sox (-156), A's vs. Yankees (-203) and Phillies vs. Giants (+130). Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here and score $250 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel Sportsbook has various tools for its users to game responsibly, including the ability to set deposit limits, set maximum wager size limits, take timeouts and use self-exclusion measures. FanDuel also provides out-of-state and national helpline contact information on its platform, so if you or someone you know needs additional help, call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.