Playoff positioning is on the line in the NBA on Wednesday, and new users can bet on the action by taking advantage of the latest FanDuel promo code, which offers new users $250 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager. Wednesday's notable NBA matchups include Hawks vs. Cavaliers and Thunder vs. Clippers. Sports bettors can also place wagers on the first golf major of the year, which tees off Thursday in Augusta, Georgia. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code and get up to $3,000 in bonus bets:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This FanDuel sports betting offer doesn't require a code; however, new users must meet the legal age requirement in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, or simply click here. Start an account and submit the required information, including your name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 and place a bet of $5 or more. There are no minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

When first bet settles as a win, FanDuel will credit your account with $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the original bet settlement. You'll then be able to use your bonus bets in whatever increments you like, but bonus bets expire following seven days. Bonus bets can't be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Wednesday NBA betting preview

An Eastern Conference showdown is set to take center stage when the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Atlanta Hawks at 7 p.m. ET. These two teams have split their last 10 head-to-head meetings, but Atlanta has won four of the past six. The Hawks enter Wednesday's clash having won 17 of their past 20 games, while the Cavs are 11-3 in their previous 14 games at home. According to the latest NBA betting odds at FanDuel, Cleveland is favored by 1.5 points, while the over/under for total points scored is 236.5. Other notable lines for point spread betting include Timberwolves vs. Magic (-6.5), Trail Blazers vs. Spurs (-3.5), and Thunder vs. Clippers (+7.5). Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here and score $250 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

Wednesdsay MLB betting preview

Two AL Central rivals collide on Wednesday when the Minnesota Twins host the Detroit Tigers at 7:40 p.m. ET. The Twins are coming off a 4-2 victory on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the Twins are set to trot out right-hander Bailey Ober (0-0, 6.75 ERA), while the Tigers will counter with Framber Valdez (1-0, 0.75 ERA). According to the latest MLB odds at FanDuel, the Tigers are -155 money line favorites, while the over/under for total runs scored is eight. Other notable MLB betting lines include Dodgers vs. Blue Jays (+147), Cubs vs. Rays (-111) and Athletics vs. Yankees (-207). Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here and score $250 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel Sportsbook has various tools for its users to game responsibly, including the ability to set deposit limits, set maximum wager size limits, take timeouts and use self-exclusion measures. FanDuel also provides out-of-state and national helpline contact information on its platform, so if you or someone you know needs additional help, call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.