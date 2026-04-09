The first golf major of the year is underway in Augusta, Georgia, another opportunity to claim the latest FanDuel promo code, which provides new users $250 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager. There are also several star-studded showdowns in the NBA, highlighted by Celtics vs. Knicks, 76ers vs. Rockets and Lakers vs. Warriors. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This FanDuel sports betting offer doesn't require a code; however, new users must meet the legal age requirement in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, or simply click here. Start an account and submit the required information, including your name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 and place a bet of $5 or more. There are no minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

When first bet settles as a win, FanDuel will credit your account with $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the original bet settlement. You'll then be able to use your bonus bets in whatever increments you like, but bonus bets expire following seven days. Bonus bets can't be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Thursday NBA betting preview

The New York Knicks and Boston Celtics are set to collide on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Celtics sit in second in the Eastern Conference with a 54-25 record, while the Knicks are third at 51-28. Boston is 7-1 in its past eight games, while New York is 10-3 in its previous 13 games and 5-0 in its last five games at home. According to the latest NBA betting odds at FanDuel, New York is favored by 4.5 points at home, while the over/under for total points scored is 215.5.

A Western Conference showdown is set to take place when the Golden State Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers at 10 p.m. ET. These two teams have split their 10 head-to-head meetings, but Los Angeles is 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games against the Warriors. This time around, the Warriors are favored by 4.5 points at home, while the over/under for total points scored is 225.5. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here and score $250 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel Sportsbook has various tools for its users to game responsibly, including the ability to set deposit limits, set maximum wager size limits, take timeouts and use self-exclusion measures. FanDuel also provides out-of-state and national helpline contact information on its platform, so if you or someone you know needs additional help, call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.