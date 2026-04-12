The NBA regular season wraps up with 15 games on Sunday, giving sports bettors another opportunity to take advantage of the latest FanDuel promo code, which gives new users $250 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager. Playoff positioning is on the line for several teams, including in Hornets vs. Knicks and Warriors vs. Clippers. A champion will also be crowned in golf's first major on Sunday in Augusta, Georgia. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This FanDuel sports betting offer doesn't require a code; however, new users must meet the legal age requirement in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, or simply click here. Start an account and submit the required information, including your name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 and place a bet of $5 or more. There are no minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

When first bet settles as a win, FanDuel will credit your account with $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the original bet settlement. You'll then be able to use your bonus bets in whatever increments you like, but bonus bets expire following seven days. Bonus bets can't be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Sunday NBA betting preview

The New York Knicks are set to host the Charlotte Hornets at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday. These two teams last faced off on March 26, with Charlotte walking away with a 114-103 victory. The Knicks have clinched the No. 3 seed in the East, so they're expected to sit several of its starters on Sunday. This time around, the Hornets are favored by 13 points, while the over/under for total points scored is 216.5.

Over in the Western Conference, the Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors square off at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Clippers picked up a 114-101 victory over Golden State on March 2, with Kawhi Leonard racking up 23 points, eight rebounds and four assists. According to the latest NBA betting odds, the Clippers are favored by 6.5 points, while the over/under for total points scored is 224.5. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here and score $250 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel Sportsbook has various tools for its users to game responsibly, including the ability to set deposit limits, set maximum wager size limits, take timeouts and use self-exclusion measures. FanDuel also provides out-of-state and national helpline contact information on its platform, so if you or someone you know needs additional help, call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.