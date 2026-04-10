Every team in the NBA will take the court on Friday, making it an ideal time to claim the latest FanDuel promo code, which provides new users $250 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager. Friday's marquee matchups include Nuggets vs. Thunder, Timberwolves vs. Rockets, Suns vs. Lakers, and Round 2 of the first golf major in Augusta, Ga. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This FanDuel sports betting offer doesn't require a code; however, new users must meet the legal age requirement in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, or simply click here. Start an account and submit the required information, including your name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 and place a bet of $5 or more. There are no minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

When first bet settles as a win, FanDuel will credit your account with $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the original bet settlement. You'll then be able to use your bonus bets in whatever increments you like, but bonus bets expire following seven days. Bonus bets can't be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Friday NBA betting preview

Two of the hottest teams in the NBA will square off when the Denver Nuggets host the Oklahoma City Thunder at 9 p.m. ET. The Thunder have dominated this series in recent years, winning seven of the past 10 meetings against Denver. However, the Nuggets are 7-3 against the spread in those previous 10 contests. On Friday, the Nuggets are favored by 11.5 points, while the over/under for total points scored is 231.5.

A star-studded showdown is set to unfold when the Minnesota Timberwolves travel to take on the Houston Rockets at 9:30 p.m. ET. These two teams last faced off on March 25, a game which Minnesota won 110-108 in overtime. This time around, the Rockets are favored by 10.5 points at home, according to the latest NBA betting odds at FanDuel, and the over/under for total points scored is 221.5. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here and score $250 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel Sportsbook has various tools for its users to game responsibly, including the ability to set deposit limits, set maximum wager size limits, take timeouts and use self-exclusion measures. FanDuel also provides out-of-state and national helpline contact information on its platform, so if you or someone you know needs additional help, call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.