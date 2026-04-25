Saturday is the perfect time to claim the FanDuel promo code, which gives new users $250 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins. The Flyers can knock off the Penguins in the NHL Playoffs, while the Hawks can take a 3-1 series lead with a win over the Knicks in the NBA Playoffs. Click here to get started at FanDuel and claim $250 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins:

Check out our FanDuel promo code review page for the offer's terms and conditions and more information on the sportsbook.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

You don't need to enter a code to claim this new-user offer from FanDuel. It's available to anyone of legal age who is in a state where FanDuel legally operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or just click here. Register your account and provide the requisite personal information, including your name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 into your account and place a bet of at least $5. There is no minimum odds requirement.

If your first bet of at least $5 wins, you will get $250 in FanDuel bonus bets credited to your account within 72 hours of that wager settling. Bonus bets hold no cash value and can't be withdrawn as cash. Bonus bets expire after 72 hours. Bets won using bonus bets award the winnings but do not return the stake. Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Saturday betting preview

The Knicks took Game 1 from the Hawks, but things have gone downhill from there for the Eastern Conference's No. 3 seed. Atlanta stole Game 2 107-106 to get a much-needed split on the road before returning home, where the Hawks once again won by a single point, 109-108, in Game 3. The Knicks will aim to even the series up Saturday night in Atlanta in their bid to return to the Eastern Conference Finals after falling to the Indiana Pacers there last postseason. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, likes the Knicks to bounce back, as they win in 54% of simulations and cover the spread 53% of the time. Claim the FanDuel promo code to wager on the NBA Playoffs and get $250 in bonus bets:

We may have our first elimination in the 2025-26 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday. The Penguins entered the postseason as a bit of a dark horse to make a run in a wide-open Eastern Conference, but they instead find themselves facing elimination against in-state rival Philadelphia. The Flyers were able to take Game 1 3-2 in Pittsburgh, and they haven't looked back, winning 3-0 in Game 2 before returning home and beating the Penguins 5-2. It's been a well-balanced effort from the Flyers, who have five players with three points and 11 with two or more in this series. The SportsLine model thinks the Penguins will stave off elimination, at least on Saturday, as they win Game 4 in 58% of simulations. Go to FanDuel now and sign up to earn $250 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming

Bettors should always take responsible gaming seriously when placing bets, and that includes knowing the tools and resources available to you at your sportsbook. FanDuel offers a live chat feature, timeout options and gaming limits to its users, and it also provides contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET.