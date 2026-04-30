With three potential elimination games in the NBA and two in the NHL, Thursday is the perfect time to claim the latest FanDuel promo code, which gives new users $250 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins. The Knicks, Celtics and Timberwolves all need just one victory to advance to the second round of the NBA Playoffs, while the Ducks and Wild can clinch in the NHL Playoffs. According to the latest NBA odds at FanDuel, the Knicks are favored by 2.5 points on the road against the Hawks. Click here to get started at FanDuel and claim $250 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins:

For more information on the offer, including terms and conditions, check out our FanDuel promo code review page .

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

You don't need to enter a code to claim this new-user offer from FanDuel. It's available to anyone of legal age who is in a state where FanDuel legally operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or just click here. Register your account and provide the requisite personal information, including your name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 into your account and place a bet of at least $5. There is no minimum odds requirement.

If your first bet of at least $5 wins, you will get $250 in FanDuel bonus bets credited to your account within 72 hours of that wager settling. Bonus bets hold no cash value and can't be withdrawn as cash. Bonus bets expire after 72 hours. Bets won using bonus bets award the winnings but do not return the stake. Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Thursday betting preview

The New York Knicks looked highly motivated Tuesday as Jalen Brunson scored 39 points to lead a 126-97 rout to put the Knicks up 3-2 in the Eastern Conference showdown. They'll be on the road for this one, but Atlanta has managed just two one-point victories in the series. The Knicks shot 57% from the floor in Game 5, had a 48-27 advantage in rebounds and outscored Atlanta 60-42 in the paint. All three of New York's victories have been by double digits. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has New York covering as 2.5-point favorites in 53% of its simulations and winning 57% of the time. Sign up for FanDuel here and earn $250 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

The Anaheim Ducks suddenly looked a little shaky in Game 5 after winning three in a row to take a 3-1 series lead. Now they are trying to avoid a Game 7 after a 4-1 loss on Tuesday. Leon Draisaitl scored twice and Connor McDavid had two assists in the victory. Ville Husso replaced Lukas Dostal in net for Anaheim after Dostal allowed three goals on nine shots. The Oilers, who have scored first in all five games, were outshot 30-20 but made the most of their chances. The Oilers are -130 road favorites on the money line, but the SportsLine model likes the Ducks. Anaheim is winning outright in 50% of the model simulations as a plus-money underdog. underdog. Sign up and earn $250 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager at FanDuel:

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