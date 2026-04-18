With the NBA Playoffs and NHL Playoffs beginning and 15 MLB games on the schedule, bettors can use the FanDuel promo code to get $250 in bonus bets on Saturday if your first bet of $5 or more is a winner. There are four NBA playoff games, three NHL Playoff contests and a loaded MLB slate, so there is no shortage of other sports betting options. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get $250 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins:

Check out our FanDuel promo code review page for the full terms and conditions of the promo.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

The current FanDuel sports betting promo doesn't require a code to activate. You must be of legal betting age in a state where FanDuel is licensed to operate. Follow these steps to sign up for FanDuel, one of the biggest betting sites in the industry:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or just click here. Register your account and provide the requisite personal information, including your name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 into your account and place a bet of at least $5. There is no minimum odds requirement

If your first bet is a winner, FanDuel will provide you with $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the original bet's settlement. The bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and expire within seven days. Wagers placed with the bonus bets award only the odds-determined winnings and not the original stake. Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Saturday betting preview

The state of Pennsylvania will be well represented in the first round of the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs as the Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins square off in one of the top first-round series. Philly is back in the postseason for the first time since the 2019-20 season while Pittsburgh returns to the fray after missing out each of the last three years. If the regular season is any indication, this could be a very close series as these teams split their four matchups, with two of those games needing overtime to be decided. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NHL game 10,000 times, likes backing the Flyers as plus-money underdogs on the money line as they win in 45% of simulations to return value at current odds.

The Knicks came up short in their bid to return to the NBA Finals last year, falling to Indiana in the Eastern Conference Finals. They'll look to make an even deeper run this season after finishing as the No. 3 seed in the East, but their first matchup is a tough one. The Hawks finished the year red hot, winning 16 of their final 21 games. Atlanta traded star Trae Young at the deadline, but that didn't seem to matter as the Hawks got on a roll and now could play spoiler to a Knicks team that is viewed as a top contender in the East. The Knicks took two of three from the Hawks in the regular season this year. The model likes the Knicks at home in Game 1, with New York covering as a 5.5-point favorite in 64.6% of simulations, good for an 'A' grade.

The Braves and Phillies clash for the second game of a three-game set as the NL East rivals are looking to do very different things at this stage of the season. Atlanta has gotten off to a very hot start and is in first place in the division. Philly has struggled early after winning the division each of the last two years, and the Phillies are trying to re-establish themselves as a top contender in the National League. This game features maybe the best pitching matchup of the day with 2024 Cy Young winner Chris Sale (3-1, 3.27 ERA) starting for Atlanta against 2025 Cy Young runner-up Cristopher Sanchez (2-1, 2.01 ERA). The SportsLine model gives a "B" grade to Over 7 Runs, which hits at a 56.6% rate. Sign up now at FanDuel and earn $250 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

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