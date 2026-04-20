The NBA and NHL playoffs continue Monday, a perfect time to claim the newest FanDuel promo code to get $250 in bonus bets if your first bet of $5 or more wins. The New York Knicks will try to take a 2-0 series lead against the Atlanta Hawks as one of three NBA games, while Flyers vs. Penguins and Wild vs. Stars highlight a four-game NHL slate for anyone sports betting. Click here to get started at FanDuel and claim $250 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins:

Check out our FanDuel promo code review page for terms and conditions of the promo.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

The current FanDuel sports betting promo doesn't require a code to activate. You must be of legal betting age in a state where FanDuel is licensed to operate. Follow these steps to sign up for FanDuel, one of the biggest betting sites in the industry:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or just click here. Register your account and provide the requisite personal information, including your name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 into your account and place a bet of at least $5. There is no minimum odds requirement

If your first bet is a winner, FanDuel will provide you with $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the original bet's settlement. The bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and expire within seven days. Wagers placed with the bonus bets award only the odds-determined winnings and not the original stake. Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Monday betting preview

The New York Knicks are among the favorites to reach the Eastern Conference finals, and the No. 3 seed took care of business in the playoff opener against the Hawks. Jalen Brunson scored 28 points and Karl-Anthony Towns had 25 in New York's 113-102 victory Saturday night. The teams played three times in the regular season, and the Knicks won two, with Atlanta winning one in New York when Towns was out with an illness. The Knicks are 6-point favorites in the latest Hawks vs. Knicks odds. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has a 'B' grade on the Knicks against the spread as they cover in 68% of simulations. New York is 45-39 against the spread this season. Bet on the NBA Playoffs and claim the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $150 in bonus bets:

The Minnesota Wild pulled off a shocker on Saturday with an emphatic 6-1 victory against the Dallas Stars in the teams' Western Conference series opener. Dallas coach Glen Gulutzan is unlikely to bench goalie Jake Oettinger, and the Stars have rallied to win six of the past eight playoff series where they lost Game 1. The Wild got two power-play goals from Joel Eriksson Ek and the Minnesota defense blocked 17 shots. The Wild are +114 money-line underdogs Monday, and while they might not win by five goals again, the SportsLine model gives them a pretty good chance to go up 2-0 in the series. Minnesota wins in 52% of the model's simulations, earning the pick a 'B' grade with the plus-money payout. Sign up now at FanDuel and earn $250 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

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