The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users $250 in bonus bets if your bet of $5 or more wins. Friday features a full day of sports betting, including a packed MLB schedule, the NBA and NHL playoffs and the second night of the NFL Draft. Click here to get started at FanDuel and claim $250 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins:

Check out our FanDuel promo code review page for the offer's terms and conditions and more information on the sportsbook.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

The current FanDuel sports betting promo doesn't require a code to activate. You must be of legal betting age in a state where FanDuel is licensed to operate. Follow these steps to sign up for FanDuel, one of the biggest betting sites in the industry:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or just click here. Register your account and provide the requisite personal information, including your name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 into your account and place a bet of at least $5. There is no minimum odds requirement

If your first bet is a winner, FanDuel will provide you with $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the original bet's settlement. The bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and expire within seven days. Wagers placed with the bonus bets award only the odds-determined winnings and not the original stake. Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Friday betting preview

LeBron James may be 41, but the old man's still got it. James' Los Angeles Lakers have a commanding 2-0 lead in their first-round series with the Houston Rockets as action shifts to the Lone Star State on Friday. Los Angeles has been without both Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, but that hasn't stopped the Lakers from winning both games against Kevin Durant's Rockets. Reaves is now listed as questionable and could return for Friday's game. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Over hitting nearly 70% of the time. Claim the FanDuel promo code to wager on the NBA Playoffs to get $250 in bonus bets:

Utah gets its first taste of playoff hockey as the Utah Mammoth host the Vegas Golden Knights for Game 3 of their series. The two sides split the first two games in Las Vegas. The SportsLine model expects a good night for the home fans, as the Mammoth win in 61% of the simulations. Go to FanDuel now and sign up to earn $250 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

Kyle Tucker, the Los Angeles Dodgers' latest marquee signing, faces his former team as the Chicago Cubs come to Chavez Ravine on Friday. Tucker hasn't quite gotten going at the plate yet, but that hasn't stopped the Dodgers from surging to first place in the NL West. The Cubs lead the NL Central despite a glut of pitching injuries. The Cubs cover in 65% of the SportsLine model's simulations. Sign up to wager on MLB at FanDuel and earn $250 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming

Responsible gaming is important and FanDuel offers users tools like setting betting activity alerts and using self-exclusion measures to game responsibly. The platform also has contact information for helplines like 1-800-RESET for users who need additional assistance.