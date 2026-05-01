It's another big night of potential elimination games in the NHL and NBA playoffs, making Friday the perfect day to grab the latest FanDuel promo code, which gives new users $250 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins. The Cavaliers and Lakers are on the road, while the Magic are at home as they all look to close out their NBA series. Click here to get started at FanDuel and claim $250 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins:

For more information on the offer, including terms and conditions, check out our FanDuel promo code review page .

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

You don't need to enter a code to claim this new-user offer from FanDuel. It's available to anyone of legal age who is in a state where FanDuel legally operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or just click here. Register your account and provide the requisite personal information, including your name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 into your account and place a bet of at least $5. There is no minimum odds requirement.

If your first bet of at least $5 wins, you will get $250 in FanDuel bonus bets credited to your account within 72 hours of that wager settling. Bonus bets hold no cash value and can't be withdrawn as cash. Bonus bets expire after 72 hours. Bets won using bonus bets award the winnings but do not return the stake. Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Friday betting preview

The Los Angeles Lakers get a third chance Friday to finish off the Houston Rockets after losing the past two. LeBron James had 25 points and seven assists and Austin Reaves scored 22 points in his return from injury, but it wasn't enough. The Lakers shot 42% from the field and 26% from 3-point range in the 99-93 loss. Jabari Smith Jr. scored 22 points and Alperen Sengun had 14 points, nine rebounds and eight assists as the Rockets won again without Kevin Durant, who reportedly won't be back Friday. Houston is a 3.5-point favorite in the Lakers vs. Rockets odds, and the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has a 'B' grade on Over 205.5, which is hitting in 58.4% of simulations. Sign up to bet on Lakers vs. Rockets and more NBA at FanDuel and earn $250 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

The Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning have been at each other's throats for five games now, and Montreal has the upper hand. Wednesday was the fourth straight 3-2 final score and the first three games went to overtime, so this series is as tight as it gets. Alexandre Texier had the winner early in third and Brendan Gallagher and Kirby Dach also scored for the Canadiens, and rookie goaltender Jakub Dobes had 38 saves. Montreal hasn't won a playoff series since it lost to Tampa Bay in the Stanley Cup Final in 2021. The SportsLine model expects another battle and has the Habs covering the puck line 71% of the time but Tampa Bay winning at a 56% rate. Sign up to wager on the NHL and earn $250 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager at FanDuel:

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