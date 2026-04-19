The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users $250 in bonus bets on Saturday if your first bet of $5 or more is a winner. There are four NBA playoff games, concluding with Lakers vs. Rockets at 8:40 p.m. ET. Luka Doncic (hamstring) and Kevin Durant (knee) are both out. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get $250 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins:

Check out our FanDuel promo code review page for the full terms and conditions of the promo.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

The current FanDuel sports betting promo doesn't require a code to activate. You must be of legal betting age in a state where FanDuel is licensed to operate. Follow these steps to sign up for FanDuel, one of the biggest betting sites in the industry:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or just click here. Register your account and provide the requisite personal information, including your name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 into your account and place a bet of at least $5. There is no minimum odds requirement

If your first bet is a winner, FanDuel will provide you with $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the original bet's settlement. The bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and expire within seven days. Wagers placed with the bonus bets award only the odds-determined winnings and not the original stake. Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Saturday betting preview

The NBA Playoffs on Saturday conclude with Lakers vs. Rockets. Luka Doncic and Kevin Durant are both out. The Lakers are 2.5-point underdogs at home, down 2.5 points after it was announced that Durant was out. The total is 208.5, the lowest of any Saturday NBA game. Sign up now at FanDuel and earn $250 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming

It's important that bettors practice responsible gaming when placing wagers, and FanDuel has many different resources available to its users. These include deposit and time limits, timeout options and more. Bettors can also call or text 1-800-MY-RESET for more assistance.