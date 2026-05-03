Sunday features three Game 7s in the NBA and NHL, perfect for claiming the latest FanDuel promo code and getting $250 in bonus bets if your first bet of $5 or more wins. The Montreal Canadiens were unable to put away the Tampa Bay Lightning, who will host Game 7 on Sunday night. In the NBA, the Cleveland Cavaliers will try to take their series over the Toronto Raptors. According to the latest NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Raptors are 8.5-point underdogs on the road against the Cavaliers. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get $250 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins:

For more information on the offer, including terms and conditions, check out our FanDuel promo code review page.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

There's no code required to claim the latest FanDuel new-user offer. This promo is available to new FanDuel users who are of legal age and are in a state where FanDuel legally operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or just click here. Register your account and provide the requisite personal information, including your name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 into your account and place a bet of at least $5. There is no minimum odds requirement.

If your first bet of at least $5 wins, you will get $250 in FanDuel bonus bets credited to your account within 72 hours of that wager settling. Bonus bets hold no cash value and can't be withdrawn as cash. Bonus bets expire after 72 hours. Bets won using bonus bets award the winnings but do not return the stake. Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Sunday betting preview

The first-round series between the Lightning and Canadiens has been as back and forth as they come, with these teams alternating wins across the first six games of this series. The Canadiens couldn't put the Lightning away on Friday, with Tampa Bay winning 1-0 in overtime in Montreal to keep their Stanley Cup hopes alive and force Game 7 back in Florida. The Lightning were viewed by many as a true Cup contender out of the Eastern Conference, but the Canadiens have given them their money's worth and then some. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NHL game 10,000 times, is backing the Canadiens to win here as they emerge victorious in 51% of model simulations at plus money. Sign up to bet on Lightning vs. Canadiens and more NBA at FanDuel and earn $250 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

The first-round NBA series between the Cavaliers and Raptors has followed a simple formula – the home team has won every game. The Cavs took Games 1 and 2 as well as Game 5 in Cleveland, while the Raptors emerged victorious in Games 3, 4 and 6. The action returns to Cleveland for Game 7, and the Cavaliers will hope that trend continues while the Raptors are hoping for an anomaly in what's been a very competitive series to date. The model likes backing the Over on the total of 210.5, with that hitting in nearly 70% of simulations. These teams have cleared this line in five of six games in this series. Sign up to wager on NBA games and earn $250 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager at FanDuel:

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