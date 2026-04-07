The first major of the year is quickly approaching, and sports bettors can already take advantage of the latest FanDuel promo code, which offers new users $250 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager. Rory McIlroy (+1100) enters this week's event in Augusta, Ga. as the defending champion, and he'll look to become the first golfer since Tiger Woods (2001-02) to successfully defend his title. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This FanDuel sports betting offer doesn't require a code; however, new users must meet the legal age requirement in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, or simply click here. Create an account and submit the required information, including your name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 and place a bet of $5 or more. There are no minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

When first bet settles as a win, FanDuel will credit your account with $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the original bet settlement. You'll then be able to use your bonus bets in whatever increments you desire, but it's worth noting that bonus bets will expire after seven days. Bonus bets can't be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Golf betting preview

The first major of the year begins on Thursday, and the field is loaded with golf's biggest stars. McIlroy completed the career grand slam with his victory last season, but he's off to an up-and-down start to the 2026 season. He finished T-2 at the Genesis Invitational in February, but is coming off a T-46 finish at the Players Championship in March.

According to the latest online sports betting odds at FanDuel, McIlroy is going off at +1100 to win this week. Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 ranked player in the world, is the +550 favorite, followed by Bryson DeChambeau (+1000) and Jon Rahm (+1000). McIlroy is priced at +1900 to be the leader after Round 1. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here and score $250 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel Sportsbook has several tools for its users to practice responsible gaming, which includes the ability to set deposit limits, set maximum wager size limits, take timeouts and use self-exclusion measures. FanDuel also offers out-of-state and national helpline contact information on its platform, so if you or someone you know needs additional help, call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.