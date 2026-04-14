The NBA's Play-In Tournament gets under way on Tuesday, the perfect time to claim the latest FanDuel promo code, which offers $250 in bonus bets if your first bet of at least $5 is a winner. Also on the docket for Tuesday is a nationally-televised matchup between the Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies, as well as nine NHL games with playoff seeding on the line. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get $250 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

The current FanDuel sports betting promo doesn't require a code to activate. You must be of legal betting age in a state where FanDuel is licensed to operate. Follow these steps to sign up for FanDuel, one of the biggest betting sites in the industry:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or just click here. Register your account and provide the requisite personal information, including your name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 into your account and place a bet of at least $5. There is no minimum odds requirement

If your first bet is a winner, FanDuel provide you with $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the original bet's settlement. The bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and expire within seven days. Wagers placed with the bonus bets award only the odds-determined winnings and not the original stake. Click here to sign up for FanDuel::

Tuesday betting preview

The first game of the Play-In Tournament has the ninth-place Charlotte Hornets hosting the Miami Heat. The loser of this game will be eliminated, while the winner will take on the loser of tomorrow's Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers game for the right to the No. 8 seed in the NBA Playoffs. Miami won three of its four meetings with Charlotte this season, losing the most recent matchup on March 17. Yet the Hornets are massive -225 favorites for Tuesday at FanDuel. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has Charlotte covering 58% of the time.

The Cubs and Phillies combined for 20 runs on Monday in an eventual 13-7 Philadelphia win. Chicago will look to strike back on Tuesday. Rookie lefty Riley Martin will serve as an opener for Chicago on Tuesday, with veteran Colin Rea likely to follow. Veteran Aaron Nola gets the ball for the Phillies. The SportsLine model has Chicago covering 69% of the time. Get started at FanDuel and earn $250 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming

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