It's getting to elimination time in the NBA and NHL playoffs, the perfect day to claim the latest FanDuel promo code, which gives new users $250 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins. The Thunder are heavily favored to close out their series with Phoenix in the NBA Playoffs, while the Timberwolves are underdogs against the Nuggets and the Penguins are favored to win a second straight game against Philadelphia in the NHL Playoffs. The over/under for total goals scored in Penguins vs. Flyers is 5.5. Click here to get started at FanDuel and claim $250 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins:

For terms and conditions and more information on the offer, check out our FanDuel promo code review page .

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

You don't need to enter a code to claim this new-user offer from FanDuel. It's available to anyone of legal age who is in a state where FanDuel legally operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or just click here. Register your account and provide the requisite personal information, including your name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 into your account and place a bet of at least $5. There is no minimum odds requirement.

If your first bet of at least $5 wins, you will get $250 in FanDuel bonus bets credited to your account within 72 hours of that wager settling. Bonus bets hold no cash value and can't be withdrawn as cash. Bonus bets expire after 72 hours. Bets won using bonus bets award the winnings but do not return the stake. Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Monday betting preview

The Oklahoma City Thunder have been rolling and have given no reason they shouldn't be the favorite to win the NBA title again. They have won all three games against the Suns by at least 12 points, opening the series with a 35-point beatdown. OKC is favored by 10.5 points on the road, and the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has them winning 70% of its simulations, but the Suns cover the spread 52% of the time. Meanwhile, the Nuggets have lost three straight to the Timberwolves but are favored by 10.5 points Monday. The model likes Minnesota, giving 'B' grades to Timberwolves vs. the spread and on the money line. It covers the spread in 61% of simulations and wins outright 37% of the time as a big plus-money underdog. Sign up now at FanDuel to earn $250 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

In the NHL, the Penguins finally played their own game instead of letting Philly dictate the terms and came away with a 4-2 road victory on Saturday. Arturs Silovs took over in net for Pittsburgh in that game and had 28 saves, while Sidney Crosby had a goal and an assist. Flyers goalie Dan Vladar, who was stellar in the first three games, gave up three goals on 20 shots. The Pens victory snapped a six-game losing skid, while Philadelphia entered Game 4 on a six-game win streak. Pittsburgh is a -136 favorite at home, but the SportsLine model is leaning toward the Flyers. It has Philadelphia winning in 49% of its simulations as a plus-money underdog and the Flyers covering the +1.5 puck line 74% of the time. Go to FanDuel and sign up to earn $250 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming

Responsible gaming is important and FanDuel offers users tools like setting betting activity alerts and using self-exclusion measures to game responsibly. The platform also has contact information for helplines like 1-800-RESET for users who need additional assistance.