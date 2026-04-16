Thursday is the final night of the NHL regular season, and you can gear up for the playoffs with the latest FanDuel promo code, which offers $250 in bonus bets if your first bet of at least $5 is a winner. There are still playoff seeds to be decided in the six NHL matchups Thursday, plus 10 MLB games and other sports betting options like soccer and golf. According to the latest MLB odds, the Mariners are -121 money line favorites on the road against the Padres. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get $250 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins:

For the full terms and conditions of the promo and more information, check out our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

The current FanDuel sports betting promo doesn't require a code to activate. You must be of legal betting age in a state where FanDuel is licensed to operate. Follow these steps to sign up for FanDuel, one of the biggest betting sites in the industry:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or just click here. Register your account and provide the requisite personal information, including your name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 into your account and place a bet of at least $5. There is no minimum odds requirement

If your first bet is a winner, FanDuel will provide you with $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the original bet's settlement. The bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and expire within seven days. Wagers placed with the bonus bets award only the odds-determined winnings and not the original stake. Click here to sign up for FanDuel::

Thursday betting preview

The NHL playoffs are mostly set, but there are still three teams fighting for the No. 2 seed in the Pacific Division. The Oilers lead the Ducks and Kings by one point, with the division's No. 2 finisher set to host the third-place finisher in the postseason. The third team gets a wild-card spot and a likely trip to face Western Conference top seed Colorado. The Oilers host the Canucks on Thursday, and Edmonton's Connor McDavid is sitting on 48 goals with an eye on getting to 50. Edmonton has lost four of its past five games, but Vancouver has 14 points fewer than any other NHL team this season. The Oilers are massive -328 money-line favorites at home. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, sees value on the Canucks, who are winning 37% of the time as +260 underdogs, earning the pick a "B" grade.

In MLB, the San Diego Padres are going for their eighth straight win and the series sweep against a Seattle Mariners team that is trying to find some consistency. Seattle lost five in a row before sweeping four from the Astros, and now they are trying to avoid a third consecutive loss. The Padres have scored nine more runs than the Mariners in one fewer game, and both teams are in the top 10 in team ERA. Right-hander Luis Castillo (0-0, 6.92 ERA) gets the call for the Mariners, while Walker Buehler (0-1, 4.97) is scheduled to take the mound for San Diego. The Mariners are -121 favorites, but the SportsLine model likes the Padres +101 on the money line. San Diego is winning in 54% of the model's 10,000 simulations. Sign up now at FanDuel and earn $250 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

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