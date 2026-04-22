The NBA and NHL playoffs are getting intense, and new bettors who want to place wagers can claim the latest FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets if your first bet of $5 or more wins. The 2026 NBA Playoffs continue on Wednesday with Magic vs. Pistons and Suns vs. Thunder. According to the latest NBA odds at FanDuel, the Pistons are 8.5-point favorites at home, while the Suns are 17.5-point underdogs on the road. Claim $250 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins at FanDuel here:

For complete information, including terms and conditions of the promo, check out our FanDuel promo code review page.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

The current FanDuel sports betting promo doesn't require a code to activate. You must be of legal betting age in a state where FanDuel is licensed to operate. Follow these steps to sign up for FanDuel, one of the biggest betting sites in the industry:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or just click here. Register your account and provide the requisite personal information, including your name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 into your account and place a bet of at least $5. There is no minimum odds requirement

If your first bet is a winner, FanDuel will provide you with $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the original bet's settlement. The bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and expire within seven days. Wagers placed with the bonus bets award only the odds-determined winnings and not the original stake. Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Wednesday betting preview

The Oklahoma City Thunder showed why they are the defending NBA champions and the top seed in the Western Conference playoffs when they throttled the Phoenix Suns, 119-84, on Sunday. Reigning league MVP and 2026 award favorite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 25 points, with almost half of those coming at the free throw line, while Jalen Williams scored 22 and Chet Holmgren added 16. The Suns were held to 35% shooting from the field, and OKC had 13 steals and blocked seven shots in the rout. The Thunder are 17.5-point favorites, but the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has Phoenix covering in 60% of its simulations. Bet on the NBA Playoffs and claim the FanDuel promo code to get $250 in bonus bets.

The Philadelphia Flyers will be looking to take a 3-0 lead in their Eastern Conference playoffs series with the rival Pittsburgh Penguins. Now they will be on home ice after beating Pittsburgh 3-2 and 3-0 on the road in the first two games. Rookie Porter Martone scored in both games, and the 19-year-old has goals in six of his past seven contests. Both teams finished the regular season with 98 points, but the Penguins are 5-5 in their past 10 games while the Flyers have won seven over the same span. The Penguins are slight -102 underdogs, but the SportsLine model likes them to get on the board, as they are winning in 62% of its simulations for a 'B' grade. Sign up now at FanDuel and earn $250 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

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