There's no shortage of sports action for new bettors to wager on across Sunday's schedule, perfect for claiming the newest FanDuel promo code to get $250 in bonus bets if your first bet of $5 or more wins. The Suns and Thunder kick off their NBA series, as do the Mammoth and Golden Knights in the NHL. Over on the diamond, there's a big NL East clash on Sunday Night Baseball between the Braves and Phillies. According to the latest MLB odds at FanDuel, the Phillies are -120 money line favorites. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get $250 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins:

Check out our FanDuel promo code review page for the full terms and conditions of the promo.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

The current FanDuel sports betting promo doesn't require a code to activate. You must be of legal betting age in a state where FanDuel is licensed to operate. Follow these steps to sign up for FanDuel, one of the biggest betting sites in the industry:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or just click here. Register your account and provide the requisite personal information, including your name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 into your account and place a bet of at least $5. There is no minimum odds requirement

If your first bet is a winner, FanDuel will provide you with $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the original bet's settlement. The bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and expire within seven days. Wagers placed with the bonus bets award only the odds-determined winnings and not the original stake. Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Sunday betting preview

The Golden Knights have been a mainstay in the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs since the franchise's inception just under a decade ago, and they're back as a top Cup contender after winning the Pacific Division. Their first test is a battle with the Mammoth, who took two of three from Vegas this regular season. Game 1 is a home game for the Golden Knights, but the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NHL game 10,000 times, likes Utah on the money line with the Mammoth winning in 51% of simulations at plus money.

The Thunder are looking to repeat as NBA champs, and their first-round series is against a Suns team that had to beat Golden State to escape the NBA Play-In Tournament. OKC is a heavy favorite in Game 1 and the series as a whole, but Phoenix did hand the Thunder two losses across five matchups this year. The Suns win in 28% of simulations to return value at their current money line odds.

The Braves have been one of baseball's more pleasant surprises in the early stages of the season, and they can secure a series sweep over the Phillies on Sunday Night Baseball. Atlanta is out to prove 2025 was a fluke after the team finished under .500, and Philadelphia is trying to win its third straight NL East title, though the Phillies are off to a slow start this year. Two young starters get the ball in this matchup with Andrew Painter (1-0, 3.77 ERA) going for Philly against Atlanta's Grant Holmes (1-1, 3.32 ERA). The SportsLine model has Atlanta competing the sweep, as they win in 55% of the simulations as plus-money underdogs, good for a 'B' grade.

Sign up now at FanDuel and earn $250 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

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