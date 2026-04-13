The MLB schedule is loaded with 10 games on Monday, making it a prime opportunity for sports bettors to take advantage of the latest FanDuel promo code, which gives new users $250 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager. Monday's schedule is packed with games like Cubs vs. Phillies, Angels vs. Yankees and Mets vs. Dodgers. According to the latest MLB odds, the Dodgers are -163 money line favorites. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This FanDuel sports betting offer doesn't require a code; however, new users must meet the legal age requirement in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or just click here. Creat an account and enter the required information, including your name, email and payment details. Deposit $5 or more and place a bet of at least $5. There are no minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

When your first bet is settled as a win, FanDuel will then credit your account with $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the original bet settlement. You'll then be able to use your bonus bets in whichever increments you like, but it's worth noting that bonus bets expire following seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Monday MLB betting preview

The Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies begin a three-game series on Monday at 6:40 p.m. ET. The Cubs snapped a two-game losing skid with a 7-6 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday, while the Phillies dropped a 4-3 decision against the Diamondbacks in their last outing. On Monday, the Cubs are expected to start right-hander Javier Assad (1-0, 0.00 ERA), while the Phillies will counter with Cristopher Sánchez (1-1, 1.65 ERA). According to the latest MLB betting odds, the Phillies are -187 moneyline favorites, while the over/under for total runs scored is eight.

Another star-studded showdown is set to take place when the New York Mets travel to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers at 10:10 p.m. ET. The Dodgers won their three-game series against the Rangers, but are coming off a 5-2 defeat at home on Sunday. The Mets enter Monday's matchup on a five-game losing streak. Los Angeles is a -163 moneyline favorite, according to the latest MLB odds at FanDuel, and the over/under is nine runs. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here and score $250 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

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