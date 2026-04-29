The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users $250 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins, and there are three games each in the NBA and NHL on Wednesday as teams fight for their playoff lives. The Magic will try to finish off a massive upset of the Pistons in the NBA, and in the NHL, the Penguins will try to force Game 7 against the Flyers. The Lakers look to close out the Rockets, and Los Angeles is favored by 4.5 points at home. Click here to get started at FanDuel and claim $250 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins:

For more information on the offer, including terms and conditions, check out our FanDuel promo code review page .

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

You don't need to enter a code to claim this new-user offer from FanDuel. It's available to anyone of legal age who is in a state where FanDuel legally operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or just click here. Register your account and provide the requisite personal information, including your name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 into your account and place a bet of at least $5. There is no minimum odds requirement.

If your first bet of at least $5 wins, you will get $250 in FanDuel bonus bets credited to your account within 72 hours of that wager settling. Bonus bets hold no cash value and can't be withdrawn as cash. Bonus bets expire after 72 hours. Bets won using bonus bets award the winnings but do not return the stake. Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Wednesday betting preview

The Detroit Pistons are the top seed in the Eastern Conference, but the Orlando Magic haven't been intimidated in the least. The Magic advanced through the Play-In Tournament and won 94-88 on Monday to take a 3-1 series lead. Desmond Bane scored 22 points and Franz Wagner had 19 in three quarters Monday, and now the Magic aim to win their first playoff series in 16 years. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, expects the Pistons to stay in the fight, as it is projecting them to win by 15 points and has a 'B' grade on Detroit to cover as 9.5-point favorites. That is hitting in 62% of simulations, and the model also gives a 'B' to Over 211.5, which hits in 66% of the time. Sign up for FanDuel here and earn $250 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

In the NHL, the Philadelphia Flyers were sitting pretty with a 3-0 lead in the Battle of Philadelphia with the Penguins. But Pittsburgh has turned things around and now looks to force a Game 7. The Penguins had a 2-0 lead early in the second period of Monday's Game 5, but Alex Bump and Travis Sanheim scored in the period to tie it. Kris Letang got the winner late in the second when his shot went off the end boards and bounced in off goalie Dan Vladar's back. Sidney Crosby had two assists for the Penguins despite a sore knee that sent him to the locker room earlier in the game. The SportsLine model is confident that the Penguins can force a winner-take-all game, with Pittsburgh winning in 62% of simulations as a slight plus-money underdog. Sign up for FanDuel here to earn $250 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

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