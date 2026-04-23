Teams are trying to take control of their NBA and NHL playoff series on Thursday, and new bettors can claim the latest FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins. The 2026 NBA Playoffs continue with three games, and Cleveland aims to go up 3-0 in Cavaliers vs. Raptors. There's also Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft. Claim $250 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins at FanDuel here:

For complete information, including terms and conditions of the promo, check out our FanDuel promo code review page.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

The current FanDuel sports betting promo doesn't require a code to activate. You must be of legal betting age in a state where FanDuel is licensed to operate. Follow these steps to sign up for FanDuel, one of the biggest betting sites in the industry:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or just click here. Register your account and provide the requisite personal information, including your name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 into your account and place a bet of at least $5. There is no minimum odds requirement

If your first bet is a winner, FanDuel will provide you with $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the original bet's settlement. The bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and expire within seven days. Wagers placed with the bonus bets award only the odds-determined winnings and not the original stake. Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Thursday betting preview

The Cavaliers have beaten the Raptors by double digits in both games of their Eastern Conference playoff series -- 126-113 on Saturday and 115-105 on Monday. Donovan Mitchell scored 62 points over those two games and Cleveland had 13 steals, five blocked shots and forced 22 turnovers in Game 2. The Cavs have been on a roll, winning 11 of their final 14 games in the regular season, while Toronto went 4-4 in its final eight. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, thinks tonight is the night the Raptors find their footing, as it has an 'A' grade on the Toronto money line play. The Raptors are winning in 56% of the model simulations, bringing great value as +130 underdogs. Claim the FanDuel promo code to wager on the NBA Playoffs to get $250 in bonus bets:

The SportsLine model also has an 'A' grade on the Avalanche on the money line. They have only scored four goals over the first two games but have held the Kings to just two. The model has Colorado (-165) winning in 70% of its simulations as it aims to close out the series quickly. It also is leaning toward the Under on 5.5 goals, as that pick gets a 'B' grade, hitting in 57.6% of simulations. The Avalanche won the Presidents' Trophy with 121 points and had a plus-99 goal differential in the regular season, while Los Angeles had 90 points and was minus-22. Go to FanDuel now and sign up to earn $250 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

It's getaway day in MLB but there are nine games on tap, with the New York Mets trying to build a win streak after snapping their 12-game slide Monday against the Twins. The SportsLine model has the Mets winning in 55% of its simulations and has an 'A' grade on Over 8 Runs, which hits in a whopping 70.4% of simulations. The Yankees vs. Red Sox rivalry also continues, with New York looking for the three-game sweep and a sixth consecutive victory. The Yankees have outscored Boston 8-1 in the first two games, but the model is expecting more from the Red Sox offense Thursday and has a 'B' grade on Over 7.5 runs, which hits 70% of the time. Sign up to wager on MLB at FanDuel and earn $250 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

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