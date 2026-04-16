Four more teams will try to determine their futures Wednesday in the NBA Play-In Tournament, the perfect time to claim the latest FanDuel promo code, which offers $250 in bonus bets if your first bet of at least $5 is a winner. The loser of Wednesday's Clippers vs. Warriors matchup heads home. The latest NBA odds list the Warriors as 5.5-point underdogs against the Clippers. Click here to sign up and get started at FanDuel to get $250 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins:

For more information, including the full terms and conditions on the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

The current FanDuel sports betting promo doesn't require a code to activate. You must be of legal betting age in a state where FanDuel is licensed to operate. Follow these steps to sign up for FanDuel, one of the biggest betting sites in the industry:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or just click here. Register your account and provide the requisite personal information, including your name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 into your account and place a bet of at least $5. There is no minimum odds requirement

If your first bet is a winner, FanDuel provide you with $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the original bet's settlement. The bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and expire within seven days. Wagers placed with the bonus bets award only the odds-determined winnings and not the original stake. Click here to sign up for FanDuel::

Wednesday betting preview

In the NBA, the Clippers swept the three games with the Warriors in the regular season, but Stephen Curry and Golden State won't go down without a fight. Los Angeles is a 5.5-point home favorite, and the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, has the Clippers winning 61% of the time.

In MLB, the Mets are desperately trying to find some offense, but that won't be easy on Wednesday night. The Dodgers beat New York 2-1 on Tuesday, the Mets' seventh consecutive loss. New York's pitching has been solid, but the team is 26th in the majors in runs scored and has managed just one run or fewer in five of its last six games. Now, the Mets face Shohei Ohtani (1-0), who has allowed five hits and one (unearned) run in 12 innings so far. The Mets will send out right-hander Clay Holmes (2-1, 1.50 ERA). The Dodgers are -217 favorites on the money line, and the Over/Under for total runs is set at 8. The SportsLine model has a "B" grade on the Over, with Over 8 runs hitting in 63.4% of its simulations. Sign up for FanDuel and earn $250 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel takes responsible gaming seriously and offers resources to its users to help them maintain healthy habits. Bettors can take advantage of tools like deposit limits, betting spend limits and self-exclusion measures. If you or someone you know has a problem, contact 1-800-RESET.