The latest FanDuel promo code offers new users $250 in bonus bets if your first bet of at least $5 is a winner. In addition to Magic vs. Hornets and Warriors vs. Suns in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Friday, there are full MLB schedules through the weekend, the NHL playoffs start Saturday, and there's golf, soccer and many other sports betting options. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get $250 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins:

Check out our FanDuel promo code review page for the full terms and conditions of the promo.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

The current FanDuel sports betting promo doesn't require a code to activate. You must be of legal betting age in a state where FanDuel is licensed to operate. Follow these steps to sign up for FanDuel, one of the biggest betting sites in the industry:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or just click here. Register your account and provide the requisite personal information, including your name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 into your account and place a bet of at least $5. There is no minimum odds requirement

If your first bet is a winner, FanDuel will provide you with $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the original bet's settlement. The bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and expire within seven days. Wagers placed with the bonus bets award only the odds-determined winnings and not the original stake. Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Friday betting preview

The winners from Friday's NBA Play-In Tournament games will head into the main playoffs field, while the losers go home for the summer. The NBA betting slate for the evening begins when the Hornets visit the Magic for the first tip-off at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by Warriors at Suns at 10 ET. Charlotte edged the Heat 127-126 in overtime on Tuesday, while the Magic lost to the 76ers 109-97 the next night. The Hornets are 3.5-point favorites, and the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has them winning in 73% of its simulations as -164 money-line favorites, good for an "A" grade. The Suns lost to Portland in their Western Conference matchup Tuesday, and Golden State beat the Clippers on Wednesday. Phoenix is a 3.5-point favorite, and the SportsLine model gives a "B" grade to Under 219.5 points, as that hits in 66.6% of simulations.

In MLB betting, the two-time defending NL East champion Phillies host the rival Braves, who lead the division at 12-7. Atlanta has won six of its past eight games, while the Phillies (8-10) have lost six of eight. The Braves lead MLB in team ERA at 2.93 and Philadelphia is 26th at 4.92. The visitors also have scored more runs (106) than all but two teams, while the Phils are 24th in the majors with 72 runs scored. Left-hander Martin Perez (0-1, 3.14 ERA) is expected to start for Atlanta against Philadelphia right-hander Taijuan Walker (1-2, 7.36 ERA). The SportsLine model gives a "B" grade to the Braves -113 on the money line as they are winning in 58% of the model simulations. Sign up now at FanDuel and earn $250 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming

Maintaining healthy betting habits is critical when placing wagers, and FanDuel offers a number of resources to its users to help them make responsible choices. Users can access deposit limits, time limits, self-exclusion measures and more. If you or someone you know has a problem, call 1-800-RESET.