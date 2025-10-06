Monday's sports calendars provides new users an opportunity to use the latest FanDuel promo code, offering $300 in bonus bets if your first wager of at least $5 wins. Monday Night Football features the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars (+3.5, 45.5) at 8:15 p.m. ET, while the Cubs will face the Brewers (-140) in Game 2 of the NLDS at 8:08 p.m. ET. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but you must be a new user of legal age in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" somewhere on this page, which will send you to FanDuel, or click here. Create an account by inputting the required information like name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 and place a wager of $5 or more. There's no minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

Once your bet settles as a win, FanDuel will issue you $300 in bonus bets along with the winnings and stake from your original bet. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, and will expire after seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn. If you make a wager using bonus funds, you'll receive the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Monday Night Football NFL Week 5 betting preview

The Kansas City Chiefs (2-2) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-1) will square off at 8:15 p.m. ET. The Chiefs have won two straight games, including a 37-20 victory over the Baltimore Ravens last week. The Jaguars went on the road and beat the San Francisco 49ers, 26-21. Kansas City leads the all-time series 10-6, including eight straight wins.

The Chiefs are 3.5-point favorites, while the over/under is 45.5. SportsLine's model has Jacksonville covering the spread in 52% of simulations, as the model predicts Kansas City comes away with a 24-21 win. Claim $300 in bonus bets at FanDuel here:

Responsible Gaming

Responsible gaming is a serious topic, and FanDuel provides users with plenty of tools to practice gaming responsibly. That includes taking timeouts, using self-exclusion measures, and setting deposit limits. And for those who need additional assistance, FanDuel has state and national helpline contact information on its platform. Those who need further help can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER to get help now.