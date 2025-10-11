Saturday's sports calendar has college football and the Cubs vs. Brewers on the docket. It provides new users an opportunity to use the latest FanDuel promo code, offering $300 in bonus bets if your first wager of at least $5 wins. Cubs vs. Brewers play in Game 5 of the NLDS at 8:08 p.m. ET, while there are several interesting college football matchups like Georgia vs. Auburn. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but you must be a new user of legal age in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" somewhere on this page, which will send you to FanDuel, or click here. Create an account by inputting the required information like name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 and place a wager of $5 or more. There's no minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

Once your bet settles as a win, FanDuel will issue you $300 in bonus bets along with the winnings and stake from your original bet. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, and will expire after seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn. If you make a wager using bonus funds, you'll receive the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Saturday college football betting preview

The No. 10 Georgia Bulldogs (4-1) and the Auburn Tigers (3-2) square off in an SEC matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Bulldogs are 3.5-point favorites, and the over/under is 46.5. SportsLine's model projects that Georgia covers the spread in 60% of simulations.

The No. 15 Michigan Wolverines (4-1) travel to play the USC Trojans (4-1) in a Big Ten showdown at 7:30 p.m. FanDuel has the Trojans as 2.5-point favorites, and the over/under is set at 56.5. SportsLine's model predicts these teams will combine for 63 total points and has the over cashing in 60% of simulations.

Saturday MLB betting preview

The Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers square off in Game 5 of the NLDS. After Milwaukee took a 2-0 lead, Chicago has won two consecutive games. On Thursday, the Cubs beat Milwaukee 6-0. The winner moves on to play the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS. The Brewers are -142 moneyline favorites, and the over/under is 7.5. SportsLine's model has Milwaukee winning outright in 58% of simulations. Claim $300 in bonus bets at FanDuel here:

Responsible Gaming

Responsible gaming is a serious topic, and FanDuel provides users with plenty of tools to practice gaming responsibly. That includes taking timeouts, using self-exclusion measures, and setting deposit limits. And for those who need additional assistance, FanDuel has state and national helpline contact information on its platform. Those who need further help can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER to get help now.