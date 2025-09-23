The MLB playoff picture is taking shape, but several teams are still fighting for a postseason berth. Tuesday's MLB schedule provides new users with an opportunity to use the latest FanDuel promo code, offering $300 in bonus bets if your first wager of at least $5 wins. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

For Tuesday's slate, there's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you must be a new user of legal age in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel, or click here. Create an account by entering the required information like name, email and payment details. Deposit $5 or more and place a wager of at least $5. There's no minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

Once your bet settles as a win, FanDuel will issue you $300 in bonus bets along with the winnings and stake from your original bet. Bonus bets can be spent in whatever increments you choose, and they expire in seven days. They cannot be cashed out or withdrawn. If you make a wager using bonus funds, you'll receive the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

MLB betting preview

In MLB betting, the Toronto Blue Jays (90-66) and the Boston Red Sox (85-71) square off in an AL East contest at 7:07 p.m. ET. The Blue Jays already clinched a playoff spot and sit in first place in the division. Meanwhile, Boston holds onto a Wild Card by just one game. Lucas Giolito (10-4, 3.46 ERA) starts for Boston, and Kevin Gausman (10-10, 3.38 ERA) counters for Toronto. Giolito's over/under for total strikeouts is 4.5, while Gausman's over/under for total outs recorded is 17.5. The Blue Jays are a -166 moneyline favorite, and the over/under is 8. Claim $300 in bonus bets at FanDuel here:

WNBA betting preview

In WNBA betting, the Phoenix Mercury and the Minnesota Lynx battle in Game 2 of the Semi-Finals at 7:30 p.m. ET. In Sunday's Game 1, the Lynx beat the Mercury 82-69. Minnesota is a 7.5-point favorite, and the over/under is set at 159.5. Napheesa Collier's over/under for points is 21.5 with the Lynx. Kahleah Copper's over/under is 15.5 for the Mercury. Earn $300 in bonus bets if your first wager of $5 or more wins at FanDuel:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel takes responsible gaming seriously and gives users plenty of tools to practice gaming responsibly. That includes taking timeouts, setting deposit limits, and using self-exclusion measures. FanDuel also has state and national helpline contact information on its platform for those who need additional assistance. Those who need additional help can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER to get help now.