The Week 4 NFL regular season continues on Sunday with 13 games on the slate, allowing new users to use the latest FanDuel promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your first wager of at least $5 wins. Bet on must-see matchups like Eagles vs. Buccaneers, Chiefs vs. Ravens and Cowboys vs. Packers. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

For Sunday's NFL schedule, there's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you must be a new user of legal age in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel, or click here. Create an account by entering the required information like name, email and payment details. Deposit $5 or more and place a wager of at least $5. There's no minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

Once your bet settles as a win, FanDuel will issue you $300 in bonus bets along with the winnings and stake from your original bet. Bonus bets can be spent in whatever increments you choose, and they expire in seven days. They cannot be cashed out or withdrawn. If you make a wager using bonus funds, you'll receive the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Week 4 NFL betting preview

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-0) host the Philadelphia Eagles (3-0) in an NFC showdown between two undefeated teams. The Eagles are 1-4 against Tampa Bay in the Nick Sirianni era. Last season in Tampa Bay, the Bucs beat Philadelphia 33-16. The Eagles are 3.5-point favorites, and the over/under is 44.5. SportsLine's model has Tampa Bay covering the spread in 54% of simulations

Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. ET

The Baltimore Ravens (1-2) go on the road to play the Kansas City Chiefs (1-2) in an AFC battle. The Chiefs have won six of the last seven games over the Ravens. Last season in Week 1, Kansas City beat Baltimore 27-20 at Arrowhead Stadium. Baltimore is a 2.5-point favorite, and the over/under is set at 48.5. SportsLine's model has the Chiefs covering the spread in 51% of simulations. Claim $300 in bonus bets by betting on the NFL at FanDuel:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel takes responsible gaming seriously and gives users plenty of tools to practice gaming responsibly. That includes taking timeouts, setting deposit limits, and using self-exclusion measures. FanDuel also has state and national helpline contact information on its platform for those who need additional assistance. Those who need additional help can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER to get help now.