New users can take advantage of the latest FanDuel promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your first wager of at least $5 wins. Week 4 of the 2025 regular season kicks off with Thursday Night Football between the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

For Cardinals vs. Seahawks on TNF, there's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you must be a new user of legal age in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel, or click here. Create an account by entering the required information like name, email and payment details. Deposit $5 or more and place a wager of at least $5. There's no minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

Once your bet settles as a win, FanDuel will issue you $300 in bonus bets along with the winnings and stake from your original bet. Bonus bets can be spent in whatever increments you choose, and they expire in seven days. They cannot be cashed out or withdrawn. If you make a wager using bonus funds, you'll receive the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

NFL betting preview

Heading into Thursday Night Football, Seattle has won two straight games, including a dominating 44-13 win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 3. Last week, the San Francisco 49ers narrowly beat Arizona, 16-15. Seattle is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Week 4 NFL odds, with an over/under of 43.5.

FanDuel Sportsbook is offering a 50% profit boost token to use on Seahawks vs. Cardinals and hundreds of NFL player props. Trey Benson has the shortest anytime touchdown-scorer odds at +105. Meanwhile, Jaxon Smith-Njigba's over/under for receiving yards is 84.5 yards, while Kyler Murray's over/under for passing yards is 211.5. Claim $300 in bonus bets at FanDuel here:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel takes responsible gaming seriously and gives users plenty of tools to practice gaming responsibly. That includes taking timeouts, setting deposit limits, and using self-exclusion measures. FanDuel also has state and national helpline contact information on its platform for those who need additional assistance. Those who need additional help can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER to get help now.