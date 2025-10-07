There will be games happening in the 2025 MLB Playoffs and NHL Opening Night on Tuesday, October 7. It provides new users with an opportunity to use the latest FanDuel promo code, offering $300 in bonus bets if your first wager of at least $5 wins. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but you must be a new user of legal age in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" somewhere on this page, which will send you to FanDuel, or click here. Create an account by inputting the required information like name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 and place a wager of $5 or more. There's no minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

Once your bet settles as a win, FanDuel will issue you $300 in bonus bets along with the winnings and stake from your original bet. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, and will expire after seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn. If you make a wager using bonus funds, you'll receive the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Tuesday MLB betting preview

The New York Yankees are on the brink of elimination as they play against the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 3 of the ALDS at 8:08 p.m. ET. Toronto is up 2-0 in the series and are coming off a 13-7 win over New York. The Yankees are -154 moneyline favorites, and the over/under is set at 7.5. Carlos Rodon (18-9, 3.09 ERA) starts for New York and Shane Bieber (4-2, 3.57 ERA) counters for Toronto. SportsLine's model has the over hitting in 66% of simulations and projects they combine for 9.5 total runs. Claim $300 in bonus bets at FanDuel here:

Tuesday NHL betting preview

The Pittsburgh Penguins and the New York Rangers square off at 8 p.m. ET. Last season, the Penguins had a 34-36 record. Meanwhile, New York logged a 39-36 campaign last year. The Rangers are -220 moneyline favorites, and the over/under for total goals scored is 5.5.

Responsible Gaming

Responsible gaming is a serious topic, and FanDuel provides users with plenty of tools to practice gaming responsibly. That includes taking timeouts, using self-exclusion measures, and setting deposit limits. And for those who need additional assistance, FanDuel has state and national helpline contact information on its platform. Those who need further help can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER to get help now.