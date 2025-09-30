The 2025 MLB playoffs will get underway on Tuesday with four matchups, including Yankees vs. Red Sox at 6:08 p.m. ET, providing new users an opportunity to use the latest FanDuel promo code, offering $300 in bonus bets if your first wager of at least $5 wins. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

For Monday's NFL schedule, no code is required for this online sports betting offer, but you must be a new user of legal age in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" somewhere on this page, which will send you to FanDuel, or click here. Create an account by inputting the required information like name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 and place a wager of $5 or more. There's no minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

Once your bet settles as a win, FanDuel will issue you $300 in bonus bets along with the winnings and stake from your original bet. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, and will expire after seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn. If you make a wager using bonus funds, you'll receive the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Tuesday MLB betting preview

Two bitter rivals are set to collide in the 2025 MLB playoffs when the New York Yankees host the Boston Red Sox at 6:08 p.m. ET. The Red Sox have won nine of the past 12 meetings with the Yankees, but New York is 7-0 in its past seven games at home. According to the latest MLB odds at FanDuel, the Yankees are -134 money line favorites (risk $134 to win $100), while the Red Sox are +114 underdogs.



The final matchup on Tuesday's MLB schedule features the Los Angeles Dodgers hosting the Cincinnati Reds. Los Angeles is expected to start Blake Snell (5-4, 2.35 ERA) in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card, while Cincinnati will counter with Hunter Greene (7-4, 2.76 ERA). Snell's over/under for total strikeouts is 6.5, while Greene's is 5.5. Claim $300 in bonus bets at FanDuel here:

Tuesday UEFA Champions League betting preview

Eight matches are set to unfold on Tuesday, including a pivotal clash between Chelsea and Benfica. Both teams suffered defeats on Matchday 1, so they'll be pressing to secure a positive result. Chelsea vs. Benfica gets underway from Stamford Bridge at 3 p.m. ET. According to the latest Champions League odds at FanDuel, Chelsea is the -155 money line favorite, while Benfica is a +420 underdog. A draw is priced at +300, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Claim $300 in bonus bets at FanDuel here:

Tuesday WNBA betting preview

Game 5 of Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces will begin at 9:30 p.m. ET, and the winner will cement their place in the WNBA Finals. The Fever tied the series 2-2 with a 90-83 victory over the Aces on Sunday behind a strong showing from Aliyah Boston, who recorded a double-double with 24 points and 14 rebounds. The Fever are 7.5 underdogs on Tuesday, and Boston's over/under for total points scored is 14.5. Claim $300 in bonus bets at FanDuel here:

Responsible Gaming

Responsible gaming is a serious topic, and FanDuel provides users with plenty of tools to practice gaming responsibly. That includes taking timeouts, using self-exclusion measures, and setting deposit limits. And for those who need additional assistance, FanDuel has state and national helpline contact information on its platform. Those who need further help can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER to get help now.