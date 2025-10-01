There are four games in the Wild Card round of the 2025 MLB playoffs on Wednesday, including Yankees vs. Red Sox at 6:08 p.m. ET, providing new users an opportunity to use the latest FanDuel promo code, offering $300 in bonus bets if your first wager of at least $5 wins. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but you must be a new user of legal age in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" somewhere on this page, which will send you to FanDuel, or click here. Create an account by inputting the required information like name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 and place a wager of $5 or more. There's no minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

Once your bet settles as a win, FanDuel will issue you $300 in bonus bets along with the winnings and stake from your original bet. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, and will expire after seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn. If you make a wager using bonus funds, you'll receive the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Wednesday MLB betting preview

In MLB betting, the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox will square off in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Round series. Boston came away with a 3-1 win yesterday, gaining a 1-0 lead. Carlos Rodon (18-9, 3.09 ERA) will start for the Yankees and Brayan Bello (11-9, 3.35 ERA) will counter for Boston. According to the latest MLB odds at FanDuel, the Yankees are -172 money line favorites (risk $172 to win $100), while the Red Sox are +144 underdogs.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds will battle in Game 2 at 9:08 p.m. ET. Last night, the Dodgers secured a 10-5 win over the Reds to gain a 1-0 lead. Yoshinobu Yamamoto (12-8, 2.49 ERA) will starts for Los Angeles, while Zack Littell (10-8, 3.81 ERA) will take the hill for Cincinnati. The Dodgers are -255 money line favorites (risk $255 to win $100), while the Reds are +210 underdogs. Claim $300 in bonus bets at FanDuel here:

Wednesday UEFA Champions League betting preview

Nine games are on Matchday 2 of the Champions League. A key match between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain is set for 3 p.m. at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys. According to the latest Champions League odds at FanDuel, Barcelona is the -125 money line favorite, while PSG is a +270 underdog. A draw is priced at +330 and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5. Claim $300 in bonus bets at FanDuel here:

Responsible Gaming

Responsible gaming is a serious topic, and FanDuel provides users with plenty of tools to practice gaming responsibly. That includes taking timeouts, using self-exclusion measures, and setting deposit limits. And for those who need additional assistance, FanDuel has state and national helpline contact information on its platform. Those who need further help can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER to get help now.