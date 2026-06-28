FanDuel promo code: Get $350 bonus bets for 2026 World Cup, Canada vs. South Africa, MLB on Sunday

The knockout rounds of the 2026 World Cup begin on Sunday when Canada take on South Africa, and you can take advantage of the latest FanDuel promo code to get $350 in bonus bets when you bet $5 each day for seven days when you make your World Cup picks. There's also 15 MLB games to bet on. Use the FanDuel promo code here to get bonus bets for the 2026 World Cup and more:

Head to the FanDuel promo code review page for more information and the terms and conditions of this offer.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

The latest FanDuel offer does not require a specific code. Bettors can click "Claim Bonus" on this page to sign up. This offer is only available to new FanDuel users who are of legal age in a state where FanDuel legally operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and provide the required information, including name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 into your account and place a bet of at least $5. There is no minimum odds requirement.

If you place a $5 real money wager each day for seven days, you will receive $50 in bonus bets per day for a total of $350 in bonus bets. Bonus bets will be credited to your account within 72 hours of the wager settling. Bonus bets have no cash value and cannot be withdrawn. They expire 72 hours after being issued. Bets won using bonus bets award the winnings but do not return the stake. Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Sunday World Cup betting preview

Both Canada and South Africa are in the knockouts for the first time. Canada are here in large part due to its 6-0 thrashing of Qatar, in which star striker Jonathan David notched a hat trick. South Africa squeaked out a 1-0 win over South Korea in their final match of group play to sneak in, a huge improvement from their bad loss at the hands of Mexico in the tournament's opening game. This is unexplored territory for both teams, but Canada have more talent on paper. SportsLine's Brad Thomas is backing the Canadians. Wager on Canada-South Africa at FanDuel to earn $350 in bonus bets when you wager $5 for seven days:

Sunday MLB betting preview

It's been a series to forget for the Yankees at Fenway Park. The Red Sox have taken the first three contests in the four-game series, and it now falls to Carlos Rodon (4-2, 3.70 ERA) to play stopper on Sunday Night Baseball. Former Yankee Sonny Gray (9-1, 2.95) gets the ball for Boston with the chance to finish off the sweep. The SportsLine Projection Model is backing the Yankees on the money line, as they win 50% of the time as plus-money underdogs. Wager on every MLB game at FanDuel to earn $350 in bonus bets when you wager $5 for seven days:

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