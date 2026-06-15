FanDuel promo code: Get $350 in bonus bets for 2026 World Cup Iran vs. New Zealand, 2026 World Cup on Monday

The 2026 World Cup group stage is the perfect time to take advantage of the latest FanDuel promo code, which gives new users $350 in bonus bets after signing up and betting $5 a day for seven days. There are four more World Cup 2026 group-stage matches on Monday, including Belgium and Egypt facing off at 3 p.m. ET and Iran in action against New Zealand at 9 p.m. ET. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get $350 in bonus bets when you bet $5 each day for seven days:

For more information and the full terms and conditions of this offer, check out our FanDuel promo code review page.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

You don't need a code to claim this latest FanDuel offer. Bettors can click "Claim Bonus" on this page to get started. This offer is only available to new FanDuel users who are of legal betting age in a state where FanDuel operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or just click here. Register your account and provide the requisite personal information, including your name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 into your account and place a bet of at least $5. There is no minimum odds requirement.

If you place a $5 real money wager each day for seven days, you will receive $50 in bonus bets per day, for a total of up to $350 in bonus bets. Bonus bets will be credited to your account within 72 hours of that wager settling. Bonus bets hold no cash value and can't be withdrawn as cash. Bonus bets expire 72 hours after being issued. Bets won using bonus bets award the winnings but do not return the stake. Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Monday betting preview

Belgium have been one of the world's top teams for more than a decade, but they don't have much to show for it. And at the 2026 World Cup, they will be looking to make up for an embarrassing showing in the 2022 edition. The Red Devils were sent home after the group stage in 2022, but with players like Romelu Lukaku, Jeremy Doku and Kevin de Bruyne, they still have the talent to make some noise. They'll face an Egypt side that features Mohamed Salah and is making its third World Cup appearance since 1934. Belgium rank ninth in the world, while the Pharaohs are 29th. Egypt outscored their opponents 26-2 in qualifying, but Belgium are better than anyone they saw in Africa. Belgium are -170 money line favorites, while the Over/Under at FanDuel is 2.5 total goals. Bet on the World Cup at FanDuel and earn $350 in bonus bets when you wager $5 for seven days:

Meanwhile, Iran are finally on the world stage after a hectic road to World Cup 2026. Iran rank 20th in the world, while New Zealand are the lowest-ranked team in the World Cup 2026 at 85th. The Kiwis have never won a World Cup match in six tries over their only two appearances. They were last in a World Cup in 2010 and are 1-1-8 in their past 10 games. The Iranians are in the World Cup for the seventh time but have yet to advance. They have won their past three matches by a combined score of 10-1 and are 6-3-3 in their past 12. SportsLine soccer experts Jon Eimer and Martin Green are both backing Iran on the money line. "New Zealand are happy to be here, and I have no expectations for them as a whole," Eimer says. Sign up here to wager on the 2026 World Cup at FanDuel and earn $350 in bonus bets when you wager $5 for seven days:

Responsible Gaming

Bettors should practice responsible gaming whenever placing wagers, and they should also know and understand what tools and resources are available to them at their sportsbook. FanDuel has a number of different responsible gaming tools available like gaming limits, activity alerts, self-exclusion measures and a live chat feature. FanDuel also shares contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET (call or text 24/7) for those requiring more assistance.