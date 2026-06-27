FanDuel promo code: Get $350 bonus bets for 2026 World Cup, Portugal-Colombia, Argentina-Jordan on Saturday

Some of the 2026 World Cup's biggest teams face stern tests on Saturday and new bettors can get in on the action with the latest FanDuel promo code to get $350 in bonus bets when you bet $5 each day for seven days. The games continue at 7:30 when Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal face Colombia, and DR Congo plays Uzbekistan. Then at 10, it's Lionel Messi and Argentina vs. Jordan, and Algeria vs. Austria. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get your bonus bets when you make World Cup picks:

Head to the FanDuel promo code review page for more information and the terms and conditions of this offer.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

The latest FanDuel offer does not require a specific code. Bettors can click "Claim Bonus" on this page to sign up. This offer is only available to new FanDuel users who are of legal age in a state where FanDuel legally operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and provide the required information, including name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 into your account and place a bet of at least $5. There is no minimum odds requirement.

If you place a $5 real money wager each day for seven days, you will receive $50 in bonus bets per day for a total of $350 in bonus bets. Bonus bets will be credited to your account within 72 hours of the wager settling. Bonus bets have no cash value and cannot be withdrawn. They expire 72 hours after being issued. Bets won using bonus bets award the winnings but do not return the stake. Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Saturday World Cup betting preview

Portugal rebounded from an embarrassing opening draw by walloping Uzbekistan, but can Cristiano Ronaldo get the job done against a good Colombia team? We'll find out on Saturday. The 41-year-old Portuguese superstar was heavily criticized for ball-hogging and poor shooting against DR Congo but scored two goals in the blowout win. Colombia has won both their games thus far and can claim the group by beating Portugal -- something that attackers Luis Diaz and Cucho Hernandez are capable of doing. Portugal is -115, while Colombia is +280 and a draw is +290.

Wager on Portugal vs. Colombia and other 2026 World Cup matches at FanDuel to earn $350 in bonus bets when you wager $5 for seven days:

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