FanDuel promo code: Get $350 bonus bets for 2026 World Cup, USA-Turkiye, Japan-Sweden, on Thursday

The USMNT are back in action Thursday, making it a great day to grab the latest FanDuel promo code to get $350 in bonus bets when you bet $5 each day for seven days. The Americans don't have a lot to play for, having already clinched the top spot in Group D, so the question is how much players like Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balogun will play, if any. The match is set for 10 p.m. ET, coinciding with Paraguay vs. Australia in the other Group D match, and four other World Cup 2026 games are on Thursday's agenda. Team USA are -125 favorites in the USA vs. Turkiye odds at FanDuel, with the Over/Under for total goals set at 2.5. Turkiye is priced at +290, and a draw is fetching +320 odds. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get your bonus bets:

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The latest FanDuel offer does not require a specific code. Bettors can click "Claim Bonus" on this page to sign up. This offer is only available to new FanDuel users who are of legal age in a state where FanDuel legally operates.

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Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and provide the required information, including name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 into your account and place a bet of at least $5. There is no minimum odds requirement.

If you place a $5 real money wager each day for seven days, you will receive $50 in bonus bets per day for a total of $350 in bonus bets. Bonus bets will be credited to your account within 72 hours of the wager settling. Bonus bets have no cash value and cannot be withdrawn. They expire 72 hours after being issued. Bets won using bonus bets award the winnings but do not return the stake. Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Thursday World Cup betting preview

Christian Pulisic is ready to go after recovering from a calf injury, but whether he will see the field is an open question. Manager Mauricio Pochettino might opt to start the USMNT star to maintain his fitness, but key players on yellow cards, like Balogun, Tyler Adams, Chris Richards and Antonee Robinson, are likely to sit out. That leaves an opening for players like Ricardo Pepi and Timothy Weah to step in, and Team USA are -125 on the money line to beat the Turks. SportsLine expert Brad Thomas expect Turkey to take advantage of a weaker USA lineup and taking them on a double chance (win or draw cashes). "Turkey should come into this swinging," he says as he expects the Turks to go after goals in their World Cup finale.

Things are much more critical for Japan and Sweden, who meet in a Group F match at 7 p.m. ET. The Samurai Blue are tied with the Netherlands at the top of the group with four points, and the Swedes are sitting on three. Sweden were demolished by the Dutch in a 5-1 loss Saturday, while Japan come in off a 4-0 victory against Tunisia. Ayase Ueda scored twice in the victory. Japan have made the knockout round in the past two World Cups, and they are +100 favorites to beat Sweden on Thursday night. Thomas and fellow expert Brandt Sutton are both backing Over 2.5 goals here. Wager on USMNT vs. Turkiye and the other 2026 World Cup matches at FanDuel to earn $350 in bonus bets when you wager $5 for seven days:

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