The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users up to $350 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ for seven days. Football heads to Australia on Thursday as the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers meet in Melbourne at 8:35 p.m. ET. Click here to get started at FanDuel to make Rams vs. 49ers picks and get your bonus bets:

Head to the FanDuel promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer at one of the best sports betting apps. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times. It is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2026 NFL season on a 53-37 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Best bets for Rams vs. 49ers at FanDuel

Rams -3.5 (-112)



Puka Nacua Under 90.5 receiving yards (-113)

Rams -3.5 (-112)

The hype around Los Angeles has reached a fever pitch. As if trading for all-world defender Myles Garrett wasn't enough, the Rams have coaxed future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald out of retirement to play alongside Garrett. Donald hasn't made the trip to Melbourne, as Los Angeles wants to give him time to get back up to speed, but the Rams are still a ridiculously stacked team. L.A. has an embarrassment of riches on offense and a bruising defense. Both units should be on display in Melbourne against a 49ers team that's already banged up. Notable San Francisco players like George Kittle should be available for Thursday but could be on snap counts. There are just too many questions with the Niners right now. The SportsLine Projection Model has L.A. covering at a 57% rate. Bet on Rams-49ers with the latest FanDuel promo code and get $350 in bonus bets:

Puka Nacua Under 90.5 receiving yards (-113)

There are plenty of mouths to feed in the Rams offense with Kyren Williams, Davante Adams and Colby Parkinson among the other premier options beyond Nacua. International games tend to be low-scoring, and with the Rams having only arrived in Australia yesterday, the L.A. offense could take some time to get going. The SportsLine model has Nacua projected for 72.4 receiving yards. Bet on NFL player props with the latest FanDuel promo code and get $350 in bonus bets:

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