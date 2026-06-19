FanDuel promo code: Get $350 bonus bets for Brazil vs. Haiti, Turkiye vs. Paraguay, 2026 World Cup on Friday

The 2026 World Cup continues on Friday night, and fans interested in wagering on the match can use the FanDuel promo code to get $350 in bonus bets. New users receive $50 in bonus bets per day when they bet $5 each day for seven days. Brazil faces Haiti at 8:30 p.m. ET before Paraguay faces Turkiye, who lost to Australia 2-0 last week, at 11 p.m. ET. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get $350 in bonus bets when you bet $5 each day for seven days:

Check out our FanDuel promo code review page for the full terms and conditions of this offer and other important information.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

You don't need a code to claim this latest FanDuel offer. Bettors can click "Claim Bonus" on this page to get started. This offer is only available to new FanDuel users who are of legal betting age in a state where FanDuel operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or just click here. Register your account and provide the requisite personal information, including your name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 into your account and place a bet of at least $5. There is no minimum odds requirement.

If you place a $5 real money wager each day for seven days, you will receive $50 in bonus bets per day, for a total of up to $350 in bonus bets. Bonus bets will be credited to your account within 72 hours of that wager settling. Bonus bets hold no cash value and can't be withdrawn as cash. Bonus bets expire 72 hours after being issued. Bets won using bonus bets award the winnings but do not return the stake. Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Friday betting preview

Turkiye played a solid match last Friday but couldn't get the ball past Aussie goalkeeper Patrick Beach, who had eight saves. Turkiye were 7-1-0 in their past eight matches before the World Cup, while Paraguay are 3-0-4 in their past seven. All those losses were to World Cup teams – Morocco, Korea Republic and the USMNT twice. Still, SportsLine expert Martin Green expects Paraguay to be experiencing a crisis of confidence and is backing Turkiye on the money line, saying they "should easily win this game." Turkiye got eight shots (three on net) from 21-year-old Real Madrid man Arda Guler last week, and he has six goals in 31 matches for his country. Former Newcastle and current Atlanta United star Miguel Almiron is Paraguay's top scorer with 10 goals in 77 games. Sign up here to wager on World Cup matches and more at FanDuel to earn $350 in bonus bets when you wager $5 for seven days:

Responsible Gaming

Responsible gaming is important and FanDuel offers users tools like setting betting activity alerts and using self-exclusion measures to game responsibly. The platform also has contact information for helplines like 1-800-RESET for users who need additional assistance.