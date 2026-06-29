FanDuel promo code: Get $350 bonus bets for Brazil-Japan, Germany-Paraguay, Netherlands-Morocco at World Cup

The 2026 World Cup has three knockout games on tap for Monday and new bettors can use the latest FanDuel promo code to get $350 in bonus bets when you bet $5 each day for seven days to get some skin in the game. Click here to sign up for FanDuel and get your bonus bets when you place World Cup wagers:

The action begins at 1 p.m. ET when Vinicius Junior and Brazil take on Japan, followed by Germany vs. Paraguay at 4:30 p.m., and a huge Netherlands vs. Morocco showdown at 9 p.m.

For more information, check out our FanDuel promo code review page and see the offer's full terms and conditions.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

The latest FanDuel offer does not require a specific code. Bettors can click "Claim Bonus" on this page to sign up. This offer is only available to new FanDuel users who are of legal age in a state where FanDuel legally operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and provide the required information, including name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 into your account and place a bet of at least $5. There is no minimum odds requirement.

If you place a $5 real money wager each day for seven days, you will receive $50 in bonus bets per day for a total of $350 in bonus bets. Bonus bets will be credited to your account within 72 hours of the wager settling. Bonus bets have no cash value and cannot be withdrawn. They expire 72 hours after being issued. Bets won using bonus bets award the winnings but do not return the stake. Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Monday World Cup betting preview

After a 1-1 draw with Morocco raised some eyebrows, Brazil seem to have rounded into form under new coach Carlo Ancelotti. Real Madrid superstar Vini Jr. has been excellent for the Selecao, as has Manchester United's Matheus Cunha. But Japan have been just as good and have the quality to be giant slayers. Crystal Palace's Daichi Kamada has quietly been one of the tournament's best players, and Feyendoor's Ayase Ueda has a knack for a big goal. SportLine's Matt Severance and Martin Green are both backing Brazil against the spread.

Netherlands vs. Morocco looks like it could be one of the best games of the entire World Cup. Both teams are stuffed with talent and have produced breakout stars in the Oranje's Brian Brobbey and the Atlas Lions' Ismael Saibari, who have both scored three goals. With talented midfields and defensive stars (Virgil van Dijk, Achraf Hakimi) in both squads, expect a barnburner. SportsLine's Brandt Sutton is on the Over.

Wager on Brazil-Japan, Netherlands-Morocco, and more World Cup matches at FanDuel to earn $350 in bonus bets when you wager $5 for seven days:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel takes responsible gaming seriously and offers users plenty of tools in order to game responsibly, including setting deposit limits, taking timeouts and using self-exclusion measures. FanDuel also has contact information and resources for state and national helplines, such as 1-800-RESET, for those requiring additional assistance.